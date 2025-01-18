West Ham may hijack Marcus Rashford deal amid ‘huge’ claim – ‘watch this space’

West Ham could look to hijack any potential deal for Marcus Rashford with a foreign team as they look to keep him in the Premier League.

Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted he believes United would “ideally like to explore their options outside of the Premier League.”

The 20-time champions would prefer the England international to move away from the Premier League to avoid any potential embarrassment if he rediscovers his form away from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirement under Ruben Amorim which has alerted top European teams such as AC Milan, Napoli, and PSG.

The Hammers are also keeping tabs on Rashford, but industry insider Mick Brown revealed to Football Insider that he believes they are unlikely to complete a deal for him.

West Ham will continue to monitor Marcus Rashford

“Watch this space is what I’ll say on that one,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Manchester United would ideally like to explore their options outside of the Premier League.

“They could well end up with egg on the face because he’s a top player and we know the potential that he can reach.

“There is nothing to say that Marcus Rashford couldn’t go into another Premier League side and score 15, 20 goals before now on the end of the season because he’s that type of player, he could do that.

“If he goes to Serie A, the Bundesliga or elsewhere, then maybe not so apparent that he’s in everybody’s face there, he carries a huge salary.

“We know there’s a huge financial obligation when it comes with Marcus Rashford. We know that his representatives are scouring Europe.

“If we get to that last weekend before February and there’s no deal in place and there’s no set destination for Marcus Rashford, then don’t rule out West Ham.

“[They have a] real chance at nicking him.”