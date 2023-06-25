West Indies penalised for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The West Indies have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Harare on Saturday.

According to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” read the statement.

Windies captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

“On-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Ravindra Wimalasari, third umpire Roland Black and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar levelled the charge.”