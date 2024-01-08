Western Khazins scale up on projects’ visibility

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

VERSATILE music outfit Western Khazins largely known for its vintage fashion sense has set up mechanisms to increase the visibility of its projects.

The group over the weekend released the video for the track Bhulugwe Lami exactly a month after the release of the visuals for the song titled Guka Mafakela.

Western Khazins founder Father K said they have lined up musical shoots for their past songs as they scale up the visibility of their projects.

“We have released two videos in the space of a month and we are working on another music video for one of our known songs titled “Uthando lwangempela” to be released towards Valentine’s Day. This is because we want to increase the visibility of our brand and we have done so by also opening up other social media accounts using our name.

“We have a musical project which we are working on with Nashville and was supposed to be out by December but due to unforeseen circumstances, it will be out probably by the end of this month. We are planning to do an album to be released on September on our anniversary which will be of afro pop genre and will detail our musical journey,” he said.

Father K said they plan on rebranding the group by recruiting more members.

“We are planning on rebranding Western Khazins where we will recruit new members to spice up our performances and we want to include women in Western Khazins since the family has grown big thus people should expect to see and hear women’s voices and faces on Western Khazins.

“We are also planning to venture into the film industry which is already something being worked on with Mlilo Brian films. In the film industry, I have once worked with Amanxeba series on season three and that is when l saw an opportunity and space for us to venture into the film industry,” said Father K.

@mthabisi_mthire