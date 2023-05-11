WFF Midlands Provincial bodybuilding competition on this weekend

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

Kwekwe will this Saturday be a hive of activity as it hosts the inaugural World Fitness Federation (WFF) Midlands bodybuilding championships, a first of its kind in the country.

WFF, an international fitness organization with more than 140 member countries, will see more than sixty contestants converging at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe for the event.

WFF Zimbabwe president, Godwin Simbarashe Mhaka said all was set for the competition.

“This is the first event organised by WFF in Zimbabwe and we are proud to be hosting this event. In terms of preparations, it’s all systems go as we are at an advanced stage of preparations,” said Mhaka.

Although this is a provincial event, contestants are expected to come from across the country.

“We are expecting about 60 athletes who will compete in seven various categories for both men and women. Competitors are not limited to the Midlands Province alone, they can come from any part of the country,” he said.

Categories include men sports model, jeans model, Bermuda model, junior bodybuilding and senior bodybuilding for men.

For women there are bikini and women sports model categories. Winners will walk away with cash prizes, medals, and trophies.

The event will also serve as a precursor to the national event set for Harare in June.

“The Kwekwe event is meant to make athletes familiarize with the competition before we go for the main event on July 1 in Harare. The national event will be a qualifier for the Asia Pacific in Japan later this year,” said Mhaka.