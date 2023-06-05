WFP gets US$8,7m support for Zimbabwe rural communities

SPA community Trust which looks after the elderly embarked on a weaving project which is used as a socialising platform to promote emotional and mental health by the elderly. It is also the begining of a financial independence journey as it aims to improve their well-being

Peter Matika – [email protected]

THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has unveiled a US$8,7 million package to foster resilience-building activities to more than 65 000 Zimbabwean rural families that are facing food insecurities in the next six months.

The funding was secured through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and will be used to provide beneficiaries under WFP’s Food Assistance for Assets activities with food assistance in return for work to benefit from the programme.

Major beneficiaries will be drawn from Kariba, Masvingo, Mwenezi, Rushinga and Zvishavane districts.

“Our long-standing funding for the Food Assistance for Assets programme demonstrates the US government’s commitment to tackling food insecurity in Zimbabwe,” said Ramses Gauthier, USAID acting mission director.

“We are happy to work with a ready, willing, and capable partner, the World Food Programme, to accomplish this vital task.”

Under the initiative, which is designed to meet immediate food needs through food distributions while investing in productive assets, participants receive monthly food allotments consisting of maize meal, pulses, and cooking oil for the duration of the work while the entire community benefits from the completed assets.

“Participants also receive training on insurance and financial inclusion and food processing and are linked to nearby markets. We are grateful to the US government for its continued support in enabling vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe to withstand the negative impact of climate change and recurrent economic shocks,” said Christine Mendes, WFP acting country director.

“The beauty of transformational activities lies in empowering communities not only to have food today and tomorrow but also to prevent and mitigate future food crises, as well as reduce humanitarian needs over time, while paving the way toward self-sufficient futures.”