What a beauty! Stunning baby Kemorena charms many

Baby Kemorena, son of Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani and South African actress Simz Ngema who is quite a stunner and photogenic kid is already charming many with his cuteness, just like his parents.

Tiyani Kemorena Michael turned one on June 23 and stole the limelight on social media when his parents, who are both good-looking, shared beautiful pictures of his birthday celebrations last week.

“Family over everything. First birthday looked something like this. Couldn’t have asked for a better day filled with love and laughter,” Chinyani wrote as he shared pictures on his Instagram page.

Many personalities took turns to comment on the pictures with most agreeing that the apple really does not fall far from its tree. DJ Zinhle was one of those who were mesmerised by the Chinyani family’s beauty.

“Are all the family members good-looking? This is wild. Nibahle nonke,” commented DJ Zinhle.

“What a beautiful kid,” commented Kamo Mphela.

“Can’t stop smiling,” commented Star FM personality KVG.

The power couple that is making waves in South Africa where they are based last year introduced their Tiyani Afrika fashion label. The brand has a collection of tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery.

Last week, Simz shared that she will be releasing music on her birthday.