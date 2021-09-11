What a departure!. . . Enzo puts next generation of talent on spotlight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Last week, one of the country’s best musicians, Enzo Ishall announced his decision to drop the mic for unclear reasons. His announcement left many in shock as they wondered why a young 26-year-old artiste who seemed to have a promising career would make this decision.

From Kanjiva to Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka not pushing off the 50 Magate hit, Enzo Ishall definitely had a promising career.

Decades after Lovemore Majaivana’s Salanini Zinini, Enzo Ishall took the stride to record his “final” song, Ehee in Bulawayo. However, all was not in vain as this project which may just have been his last if he sticks to his decision of retiring, not only unleashed new talent, but also cemented the fact that Bulawayo is the country’s arts hub.

The video was recorded at various locations in Bulawayo including the popular Stanley Square and produced at a studio in the city. Watching the video of the song that is a fusion of gospel music and dancehall, one is left impressed by the raw talent and impacted by the song’s message.

The soothing backup of the choir in the background completed the song as it aids to the emotions. What has surprised many is that the choir is a gospel ministry affiliated initiative.

The choir’s name is One Spirit and they are an interdenominational group that is under Harvest House International Church. Just like how the Harvest House Super Choir has never disappointed on stage, One Spirit also gave Enzo Ishall a befitting send-off that will surely last in people’s minds.

Leading the trending tracks on YouTube for the past week, the track has solidified how Enzo Ishall will be missed in the entertainment scene. But for One Spirit, this is just the beginning of great things to come.

Saturday Leisure caught up with the outfit that, for the Ehee track, mostly used female artistes. They outdid themselves as they really pulled off a top-notch performance. The crew that managed to pull it off includes Taboka Siavuta, Kimberley Chigubu aka Kimberley Richards, Sharon Muchara, Elfaith Phiri, Nomalanga Masuku, Nokuthaba Neshiri, Pamela Tamari Saunyama, Darlia Chakanyuka, Tatenda Fungura, Panashe Ndemera, Nomalanga Masuku, Kemmokile Emmah Siziba and Enie Leston.

Male members were Prince Machiridze, Agreement Phiri, Zvikomborero Motsi, Nigel Tatenda Nyamweda, Washington Rabson, Admire Saunyama, Rodney Sibanda and Bhekusiko Bhebhe.

The group’s leader and founder Nyamweda said working with Enzo Ishall was an eye-opening moment.

“Working with Enzo Ishall was such a joy and a lot of hard work. We learnt a lot about being flexible as we had to do complex dance moves. This was a new experience for our new members but I’m glad that they caught on quickly.

“This project really stretched us and we’re grateful for the opportunity that afforded to us to grow,” said Nyamweda.

Nyamweda said the Ehee track speaks volumes of the talent that Enzo possesses. “This song is by far, one of the best that has been composed by Enzo Ishall because it’s one that captures the hearts of the young and even the elderly.

“The lyrical content is superb and it’s a song in season because of the times that we’re in.”

Turning to their group, Nyamweda said they recently released their debut single and are cutting across genres through collaborating with diverse artistes.

“As a group, we launched our single titled Simuka Unamate in May. It was produced by Vocal Mufasa and DeeMac Productions. This song was a dedication and gift to our hardworking mothers who encourage us to pray in good and hard times.

“We’re now working on a piano single titled Ngaye featuring Mzistozz Mfanafuthi and are hoping to launch it before the end of this year. We also have a few collaborations in the pipeline that we’ll probably launch next year,” said Nyamweda.

The group was birthed in 2015 with a few members from the renowned 2015 Clash of Hub choir’s winners, Hosanna.

Before Spirit Filled was named One Spirit, the group made its debut appearance in the Young People’s service at Harvest House International (13th Avenue and George Silundika branch), singing a song titled “Bless the Lord”.

“Over the years, God has taken the group to higher heights as the group consists of sizzling hot young people who are on fire to spread the word of the living God through song ministration.

“As One Spirit, we make sure that whatever we do as a group, we do it in union with the Lord, hence our name. Our mandate is to sing the word of God to all generations with our target mainly being the young generation that’s slowly going astray.

We want to entice the young generation to come to Christ in a very catchy and youthful way, not forgetting to evangelise to the older generation,” said Nyamweda.

He said One Spirit is an interdenominational musical group where different individuals from different churches unite so as to make a beautiful sound of oneness.

“One Spirit’s target is lost souls that are at the verge of backsliding and souls that need encouragement and revival.

The group targets to minister to every type of person, the young and the old attracting the young people with a hip and funky vibe while also tickling the fancies of the old with sweet beautiful melodies.

“All this then comes to convicting every single person we minister to, to come to Christ. The burden of the group is attracting souls to Christ, not only nationally but on an international scale too,” he said.

“Our vision is to create a fresh sound called the ‘new generation sound’ in the nation of Zimbabwe and beyond.”

The group’s journey has seen them singing at the Crème Voices “I worship” concert in 2016, working with Wenyasha at the 2016 Worship Festival and performing at the Nust Rotaract concert in 2017 among other performances. They have also worked with artistes that include Lebo Sekgobela, Sbusiso Mthembu from Joyous Celebration, Ellard Cherayi, Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube, Lindelani Mkhize, Takie Ndou and Chido Mutambira. — @mthabisi_mthire.