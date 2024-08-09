What a fight!..Makarawu, Charamba conclude Olympics with a brave performance

Ellina Mhlanga in Paris, France

SPRINTERS Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba concluded their participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a good fight in the men’s 200m final when finishing sixth and eighth respectively at the Stade de France last night.

Running side by side in lane two and lane three, the Zimbabwean sprinters gave their all, with Makarawu finishing sixth in the 20.10seconds.

While Charamba crossed the finishing line on position eight in 20.53 seconds in a race won by fellow-African, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Tebogo crossed the finishing line in 19.46 seconds.

He was followed by USA’s Kenneth Bednarek on second in 19.62 seconds and Noah Lyles settled for third position in 19.70 seconds.

Both Makarawu and Charamba were making their Olympic debut and this was the first time Zimbabwe had two sprinters in the final at the Olympics.

Makarawu, a silver medallist at the Africa Senior Championships held in Cameroon, was satisfied with the outcome on his first appearance at the Olympic Games.

“It was a good experience. The finals today, it was really fun. It was the most relaxed race I have ever run in my life.

“I wish I could get like another lane between those fast guys but it is what it is. But I did my best coming sixth in the world,” said Makarawu.

While they missed the medals at this edition of the Games, the Zimbabwe national record holder is confident of the future of athletics for Zimbabwe.

He is also hopeful of next year’s World Championships. He qualified for the global meet when running 20.07 seconds in the first round heats on Monday.

“It means a lot to me and it really means that we are going somewhere as Zimbabwe, as (well as) me and my coach, I am just three places from the podium finish.

“So, from today onwards I now know what I really need to work on and we will see how it goes from today until next year Tokyo World Championships,” said Makarawu.

His Team Zimbabwe colleague was also a happy man.

Charamba said it has been an interesting outing and a learning curve for him having worked towards making the Olympics a reality since 2021.

“It means a lot to me. It means me and my coach we are on the right track…I would probably say its an interesting championship for me.

“It’s my debut and I can’t complain of anything but I want t say it up from here.”

Speaking on yesterday’s race, Charamba said he was a bit scared going against the world’s top ath-letes.

“To be honest I was scared. This is my first time racing these guys and these are big names.

“But since the race is done now, and now I have the experience, I will just carry it going forward, now I know what to do and what not to do going forward in the next championship.

“So (I will) just get back to the drawing board, rest a bit then get into off-season training in a few months.

“It’s a dream come true that I have made it to the Olympics, and everybody was counting me out, like nobody thought I was going to make the final.

“So now me making the finals is great feeling and finishing top eight in the world its great. Nobody can take that away from me and I am just grateful for the journey and I am looking to a great career.

“This championship was a learning curve for me,” said Charamba.

The focus now shifts to marathon with Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora competing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.