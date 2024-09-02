What a lesson for Bosso from Students!

Fungai Muderere at Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1 Herentals 2

AFTER 10 Castle Lager Premier League meetings, Herentals College finally got one over Highlanders taking all three points in a highly charged encounter at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

So charged were the Students that they denied a determined Bosso the much-needed victory in front of their vociferous crowd.

Three points went down the drain for Kelvin Kaindu and his charges at a time that the league campaign is reaching its crescendo.

And it was all more the reason for Herentals College followers to beat their drums after they found the target against the run of play.

“It’s a very sweet victory, especially considering that this is our first win against Highlanders, home or away since we were promoted to the premiership. All we needed to do was to make sure that they do not play, especially in our defending third,” said Herentals coach, Celestino Benza.

“We knew that they were good in passing going into the attacking third. So, we let them play at the back and congested our defensive third and it worked.

“I am very happy, we also never expected Clemence Gobvu to be scoring today and having him score two goals, it’s a credit and we are happy.

“We hope that he is going to continue scoring, he used to score but of late he had gone dry,” he added

Casting a sad face Kaindu said: “From kick off we saw that today was going to be a very difficult game for us. From the first whistle we were so jittery in defence, we could have conceded a penalty and from there again we made mistakes.

“We struggled with the defence that played in the last game and we made mistakes in today’s game. Even the goals that they scored, we gifted them, they didn’t work for those goals.

“The number of errors that we committed were too much, even the corner kick that they scored with in the second half in the second goal that they scored we defended poorly.

“We made substitutions and looked better in the second half. Its unfortunate we had a goal disqualified but we managed to come back.

“We thought from there we would be able to control the game but it’s unfortunate we lost concentration and we are here today, we have lost at home. The challenge is that we are no longer using our ground as a fortress.”

Teams

Highlanders: Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube (Godfrey Makaruse, 46mins), Marvelous Chigumira, Brian Mlotshwa (Peter Muduhwa, 46mins), McKinnon Mushore, Mason Mushore, Nqobile Ndlovu, Honest Mhlanga, Arthur Ndlovu, Never Rauzhi (Lynoth Chikuhwa, 46mins), Brighton Ncube.

Herentals: Takudzwa Chikosi (gk), Ali Maliselo (Milton Chiedza, 80mins), Blessing Phiri, Erick Dombo (Melvin Mukiwa, 69mins), Tinotenda Benza (Blessing Majarira, 89mins), Tafadzwa Jim (Grey Kufandada, 46mins), Brighton Majarira, Christian Nyatondo, Zibusiso Ruguchu, Innocent Benza (William Kapumha, 46mins), Clemence Gobvu. – @FungaiMuderere.