‘What a ride it has been’ Connie Ferguson reflects on The Queen’s end

Award-winning actor, executive producer and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has reflected on her and her husband Shona’s long-running Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen coming to an end.

The Queen aired its final episode last Friday. M-Net local entertainment channels had announced that the telenovela would end in its seventh season as its channel strategies had been revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape in March 2022.

“It’s such a bitter-sweet moment for me,” Ferguson wrote in the caption of a photo of past and present cast members.

“Sad that it’s coming to an end, but also grateful for the opportunity to produce close to 6.5 seasons of a show that gave the young black producer the courage to say, It is possible!”

Ferguson thanked the channel for “taking a chance” on her and Shona by giving them their first opportunity as producers on their first-ever drama series on the platform, Rockville, and the others which followed.

She also thanked Phathu Makwarela for “being the best collaborator” through his and Gwydion Beynon’s production company Tshedza Pictures; Lufuno Nethengwe for her passion and faith in her and Shona and pushing them to “always bring our A Game” along with Reneilwe Sema and Tebogo Matlawa for being a pleasure to work with.

To The Queen viewers and fans, Ferguson said: “Thank you for making The Queen what it is! We are because of you! Love and appreciate you so much!”

Referring to Shona, Ferguson said the moment did not feel right without him present. She said she needed Shona in his physical form to hold her hand, adding that he would have been proud of their team.

Meanwhile, Gqeberha:The Empire, which replaced The Queen, premiered on Monday. The telenovela made history as the first-ever Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape.

Its star-studded cast includes former The Queen actor Zandile Msutwana, Zikhona Sodlaka, Mbulelo Grootboom, Kay Bitkitsha, Phila Madlingozi, Anele Matoti and Akhenime Mfenyana.

It follows the themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy and jealousy through the lens of characters viewers will be able to relate to – there will be those you root for and those you love to hate.

Sodlaka plays the role of Bulelwa, one of three strong women married to a successful businessman, Luzuko Mxenge (played by Mbulelo Grootboom). – News24