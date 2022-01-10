What a wedding!…Dani, Igho paint social media green with lavish lobola ceremony

The wedding that shook the country. Wedding of Nigerian businessman Igo Ubiribo and local fashion designer Danielle Simba Allen who tied the knot at a plush ceremony in Harare on Saturday

Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

Harare socialite, Daniella Allen and Nigerian business mogul Igho Ubiribo painted the town of Harare and social media streets green with their lavish lobola celebrations that were held on Saturday.

According to social media fanatics, the event has already been voted as the best traditional wedding so far in 2022 because of the “A-lister” guests, the theme, decoration, flashy cars and the cake.

Green was the main theme of the much-talked about “lobola celebrations” that definitely took all the limelight on social media.

The couple that is based in the United States of America flew into the country three days before their lavish celebrations which were held in Harare.

The event was Nigerian-themed from the dressing to the buffet set up.

What made the celebrations different from the rest was that above all, the event was graced by Nigerian superstar Davido who flew in, in his private jet together with his friends to attend the event. The co-ordination of outfits was also superb.

A fashion designer in her own right, Dani as Allen is popularly known, roped in the services of Yollanda Mubaiwa of Exquisite Events for the event’s co-ordination. The metre-long tier cake was baked by Mrs Micheals.

Kick-starting the event, the bride walked the aisle accompanied by the groom’s mother who was celebrating her as per Nigerian culture. They were accompanied by two dancers who were dancing to the late Brenda Fassie’s song Nomakanjani.

Dani wore a Nigerian garment and according to a close source, it was one of the most expensive materials in the foreign land. As per culture, it is usually worn by the chief or the highest position in Nigeria.

As she made her way into the venue, she was showered by money by Davido as she danced with her husband. More people followed suit and soon the floor was filled with money.

The groom’s long-time friend, musician Davido said he was happy to be in Zimbabwe for the first time for a private function, not a concert.

“I call the groom Tiny because we grew up together and I’m happy for him that he has found Daniella. I wish them success and happiness, peace and a loving marriage,” said the Skelewu hit-maker.

At the end, guests were presented with gift packs that included a torch inscribed with the couple names, diaries, notepads and branded umbrellas as souvenirs.

Some of the local invited guests included Mike Chimombe, Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Tanya Chikuni, Michelle Chiyangwa, Pamela and Martin Hakunavanhu, Tazvi Mhaka and South Africa-based socialites Luminista and Trish Carmen among others.

Co-ordinator of the event, Caroline Mlambo said she was happy everything went according to plan.

“We had a theme and planner instructions that we were following. We made sure that we stuck to the plan with no loopholes. Guests were given the lobola cloth to design their own attire. I’m happy that the bride and groom’s wishes were fulfilled,” she said.

To celebrate the union, an after party was held and it was strictly by invitation. Davido made a brief performance in celebration of the couple.