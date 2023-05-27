What are ovarian cysts/tumours/growths?

A tumour is a mass or group of abnormal cells that form in the body. If one has a tumour, it isn’t necessarily cancer.

Ovarian cysts, tumours or growths are very common in women of reproductive age group. Some of them are very simple they just result from ovulation and every month these may develop.

Who is at risk?

Every woman at reproductive age which is 15 to 49 years.

How can they be avoided?

Tumours in women can be a result of ovulation, overuse of fertility medication or onset of ovarian cancer. Every woman should go for regular screenings to avoid presenting late. Unlike screening for cervical cancer which is free in many public institutions, screening for tumours may attract user fees depending on where services are sought.

Women are encouraged to exercise, eat healthily and avoid smoking which is a risk factor. Those who are obese are also at a higher risk of developing these tumours and must work extra hard to control their weight.

There is evidence that using contraception pills may reduce the risk of these growths. Women should control their weight as obesity may result in ovarian cysts.

Symptoms and what to do?

Abdominal bloating or swelling, quickly feeling full when eating, weight loss, discomfort in the pelvic area, fatigue, back pain, changes in bowel habits, such as constipation and a frequent need to urinate are some of the symptoms of ovarian tumours. Women should have regular check-ups and investigate any changes in their bodies to avoid presenting late.

Are they deadly?

Most ovarian germ cell tumours are benign, but some are cancerous and may be life-threatening.?