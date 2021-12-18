What are you wearing for Christmas?

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

CHRISTMAS is around the corner and all of us know what time it is!

Yes, it’s drip time and it is against this background that this week, we look at what type of swag people will be adorning for this year’s festivities.

Sneakerheads were looking forward to showing off their footwear at the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo which was initially scheduled for December 18th at a venue that was to be announced. This was not to be as the expo announced its postponement to a later date next year.

“We regret to announce that the Byo Sneaker Expo has been postponed to a later date in 2022. We have accessed every possible planning process and we have seen it fit to host the event in 2022. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” read past of the Twitter post from the organisers.

The reasons behind the postponement were not expressed but it may be due to the prevalent Covid-19 conditions.

Whatever the case may be, sneakerheads feel like they missed an opportunity to flex what money can buy.

This is the time when kids cry themselves a river if parents, for whatever reason, are not able to buy new clothes for them.

Even show organisers are now buying into this. On their posters, they encourage attendees to don their “Christmas drip.”

During the year, people basically wear anything, but when it comes to Christmas, people bring out the big guns.

From toddlers up to centenarians, Christmas drip binds these different age groups. Even those on “baecations” will wear statement apparel. This other day, I saw a couple wearing matching outfits, an announcement to the world that theirs is a strong, unshaken bond.

When others are unwrapping their Christmas gifts, what will you be doing?

Chronicle Showbiz took to the masses of Bulawayo residents to ascertain what’s on their bucket list as far as Christmas apparel is concerned and this sired a mixed bag of responses.

One takeaway from the responses we gathered is that media, especially music, plays a pivotal role in what people choose to wear.

Nqobile Dube who is a huge fan of maskandi said that he “will go back to his roots” and will wear an animal printed T-shirt with Brentwood trousers, to pay homage to one of his favourite artistes, South Africa’s Mthandeni Manqele.

December is one month where hip-hop sneakerheads come out to play, especially with some coming back into the country from foreign lands.

We caught up with Tapiwa Zhou, a sneakerhead who said this December, he will not be leaving anything to chance but will go all out.

“As you can see, I’m wearing a headscarf and a flat cap. This is how we roll on Christmas with my boys and this year will not be an exception. The band is back together and the drip is on fleek. We will be merging two of our favourite types of sneakers this year,” said Tapiwa.

After a lengthy conversation with him, two of his friends converged clad in LED and High-Top Basketball Sneakers.

To complement that look, they had their favourite NBA vests on, one with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and the other with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Flora Gumbo said she will be spotting cargo pants this festive season.

“I will be keeping it simple this time. Cargo pants and some Plimsoll Sneakers will be just fine. Since I’ll not be going out to party and everything this time around, I think such an outfit will be a perfect fit for indoors,” relayed Flora.

These are some of the responses that the City of Kings and Queens gave us and since this is a subjective matter, weigh in with your two cents as to what you will be wearing this Christmas. – @eMKlass_49.