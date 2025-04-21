Pope Francis — who has died! — actually changed the traditional burial rites for popes, the Associated Press reportedin November 2024. The beloved Jesuit simplified the process somewhat, with Monsignor Diego Ravelli, the Vatican’s master of liturgical ceremonies, explaining that Pope Francis’ plans are designed “to emphasize even more that the Roman Pontiff’s funeral is that of a shepherd and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful man of this world.”

Still, some of the traditional rites remain. Find out exactly what happens when a pope dies.

Pope Francis celebrates New Year’s Day during a mass on World Day of Peace in Saint-Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Jan. 1, 2025.ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

What happens when a pope dies?

After a pope dies, their body will be blessed, dressed in papal garments and displayed at St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing, POLITICO EU reports, for a mourning period of nine days. The nine-day mourning period is called Novemdiales and has roots in ancient Roman tradition.

What happens immediately after a pope dies?

Immediately after a pope dies, their chief of staff, called a camerlengo, will ceremonially certify his death: The camerlengo recites the pope’s papal name three times. If the pope remains unresponsive at this time, the camerlengo will authorize a death certificate to be issued and will notify the cardinal vicar of the Roman Diocese, per The Washington Post.

Pope Francis’ camerlengo is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, and the Roman Diocese Cardinal Vicar is Baldassare Reina.

What happens to the pope’s ring when he dies?

When a pope dies, after the camerlengo certifies the passing, the pope’s ring is removed and destroyed to mark the end of his reign. The camerlengo cuts the papal ring with special shears in front of other cardinals to destroy the papal seal.

What is the procedure when the pope dies?

The immediate procedure when the pope dies is as follows:

The camerlengo certifies the pope’s death. The camerlengo notifies the cardinal vicar of the Roman Diocese. The camerlengo destroys the pope’s ring and seal. The camerlengo seals the papal apartments. The pope’s body is blessed, adorned in papal garments and displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica. The pope must be buried within four to six days of their death.

Who takes over if the pope dies?

When the pope dies, the camerlengo and two other cardinals are essentially in charge of the Catholic Church until a new pope is chosen. A new pope is typically elected within about two weeks of a pope’s passing, though cardinals have 20 days to do so.

Why is the pope’s room sealed after death?

Sealing the papal apartments dates back to ancient times, when there was fear of looting the pope’s property following their death. While that’s not as much of a concern today, the tradition still stands.

Do popes get embalmed?

Believe it or not, this is one area where the Catholic Church and the Vatican don’t actually have a set rule. It’s up to the pope’s personal preference whether or not they get embalmed when they die. Most popes do get embalmed, but Pope John Paul II elected not to do so, Slate reported at the time.

Which pope did not decompose?

The tomb of Pope John XXIII is seen on Dec. 24, 2024.Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pope John XXIII apparently didn’t decompose at all.

Pope John XXIII served from 1958 until his death on June 3, 1963. He was buried three days later, and in January 2001, when church officials opened his casket, he still appeared pretty pristine.

Cardinal Virgilio Noe, who was present at the exhumation (which was to move his tomb somewhere more accessible to the public), told media at the time (via ABC News), “None of the body had decomposed. It was as if he died yesterday.”

Pope John XIII’s body was reportedly treated with formalin after his death and placed in an airtight coffin, the combination of which is credited with keeping him well-preserved.

What popes are in glass Coffins?

Popes are typically placed in glass coffins for public display after they die, but they aren’t buried in them.

Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis reportedly opted for a basic casket made of wood, and it’ll be open for his public viewing.

Why are popes buried in red?

According to The National Catholic Reporter, popes are buried in red because is symbolizes shedding blood for their faith.

Are popes buried in three coffins?

Not all popes are buried in three coffins, but traditionally, many were: The body was placed in a coffin made of cypress, which was placed inside a coffin made of lead, which was then placed inside a coffin made of oak.

Pope Francis, in death as in life, is breaking the mold: Reuters reports he will be buried in a single, simple wooden, zinc-lined casket.

