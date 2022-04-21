What is a true wife?

1. A true wife has integrity

INTEGRITY is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. It stems from the Latin word “integer” that means whole and complete. Therefore, integrity requires an inner sense of “wholeness” and consistency of character.

When you are in integrity, people should be able to see it through your actions, words, decisions, methods, and outcomes.

When you are “whole” and consistent, there is only one you.

2. A true wife is emotionally, physically and spiritually mature.

(A) You must be strong physically

Laziness is a twin brother of poverty. A woman that is ready for marriage, does her chores on time and efficiently. She wakes up early in the morning and cleans the house.

She washes clothes, takes care of children, and cooks for the husband. She does so willingly and whole-heartedly without complaining. A wife enjoys her roles in marriage and does them with joy and peace.

I always teach my spiritual children that hard work is a sign of maturity and readiness for a promotion in life. Money will never gravitate towards a lazy person. A woman that is hard working will cause a positive reflection on her husband.

(B) Spiritually Mature

Spiritual maturity is learning how to walk with God in obedience, submission and faithfulness. It is making the choice to live by God’s viewpoint rather than human viewpoint.

As a girl that is transitioning into becoming a wife, you ought to attain this level of maturity because this is the ultimate level that seals or stamps every other area; emotional et cetera.

When you are filled with the Word of God and the Spirit of God, you are able to control your emotions as well as reason with wisdom.

A spiritually mature girl is seen when she can now love God on her own without parental push, read the Bible, pray and fast and attend church services willingly and consistently.

(C) Emotionally Mature

Emotional maturity is the ability to handle situations without unnecessarily escalating them. The way you take instructions, carry out duties at home, school or work, and the way you receive rebuke shows your level of maturity.

Emotional maturity comes with emotional stability, I want you to get one of my books, Emotional healing and read it.

It will help you in the area of emotional stability and maturity as a girl.