What PSL clubs need for Musona

The future of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona will become a subject of interest yet again with his loan deal at KAS Eupen having just come to an end.

Musona now has a year remaining on his contract with Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht all will return to his parent club along with at least another dozen players that had been out on loan this past season.

However, with the Belgian giants unlikely to retain him as they work towards lifting their finances from the red, it opens potential options for the Zimbabwean talisman.

This will be the last time for Vincent Kompany’s side, who are prioritising turning Lukas Nmecha’s loan from Manchester City into a permanent move, to cash in on the ex-Chiefs man.

Musona turns 31 this year and a return to the PSL is dependent on any of the clubs that will be keen on him meeting his demands.

His annual package will bring him to the table of top earners if he is to return to South Africa, where he had two productive stints with Amakhosi as he reached double figures in two of the three seasons.

Chiefs and Sundowns have showed interest in the past and have shown they can afford to stretch their budgets for major signings, which is why they are understood to have players on all-inclusive packages of up to R10-million per annum.

The Warriors skipper has always made it clear that if he is to return to the PSL, he would prefer to play for Chiefs again, but Sundowns and Orlando Pirates can never entirely be ruled out.

Musona spent this season playing in midfield for Eupen but still managed to score seven goals and has found no joy at Anderlecht, who have loaned him out for the past three seasons. – KickOff