WATCH: Insimbi ZeZhwane, Baba Harare bid farewell to 2023 with spectacular show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Bulawayo experienced one of the grandest shows of the year on Saturday which was a clash of rhumba and jiti music intertwined with a touch of hip-hop. The genres, drawing immense appreciation from fans, marked the end of 2023 on a high note.

Palace Hotel’s entrance gates were buzzing with anticipation as early as 8pm, attracting a crowd eager to dance the night away to the beats of Insimbi ZeZhwane and Baba Harare. From 8pm to 11:30 pm, resident DJs kept the energy high, with Skyz Metro FM presenter Bongie adding the necessary zest to set the stage for a memorable night.

A fusion of Yanos, hip-hop, Zimdancehall, and rhumba tracks echoed through the venue as party enthusiasts geared up to bid farewell to the year.

Baba Harare took the stage shortly after 11:30 pm, accompanied by three male dancers and one female dancer. Opening with the track “Ndini Ndinaye” featuring Gemma Griffiths, he received an enthusiastic response from fans before delving into renditions of his previous hits. Baba Harare and his team dazzled the crowd with captivating dance performances in between songs.

At precisely 2:45 am, Insimbi ZeZhwane, led by Brema, took center stage. Despite health challenges, Brema showcased remarkable recovery, walking without assistance and standing for periods during the performance.

The audience revelled in the music throughout the night, and the show concluded in the early hours, shortly after 5am. The venue remained packed to the brim, solidifying the event as one of Bulawayo’s most sought-after gigs.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa expressed satisfaction with the successful year of promoting local artistes, promising more exceptional shows and renowned artistes for the upcoming year.

– @mthabisi_mthire