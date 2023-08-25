Whatever the result at Mandava, we will still remain on top: Brito

Fungai Muderere

WITH Highlanders FC set to travel to Zvishavane for their much-awaited Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against FC Platinum on Saturday, it is interesting to note that Highlanders technical manager Blatermar Brito is not hard pressed to see his charges post another victory.

Brito, whose club lead the log standings with 41 points, openly told sports journalists at the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday, that the Highlanders family should not forget that whatever the result at Mandava Stadium, his charges will still remain on top.

“When we faced FC Platinum in the first round, it was a different game and it has been long since we played against them. We don’t have enough latest information on them. We only managed to get ideas on how they play when they faced Dynamos. We are expecting three results, a win, a draw or a loss. We should not forget whatever the result, Highlanders will stay on top after the game,” said Brito.

In the first leg match, Bosso got the better of platinum miners on a 2-0 scoreline.

With a bumper crowd expected to throng Mandava Stadium, Bosso are not the only Bulawayo based side that have an away Saturday fixture.

They are joined in that bracket by Bulawayo Chiefs, who after playing a nil all stalemate with ZPC Kariba, will head to Gweru for their game against bottom placed army side Black Rhinos.

Amakhosi Amahle are on position eight with 24 points.

Chicken Inn will look forward to utilise home advantage when they play host to another army outfit Cranborne Bullets at Luveve Stadium.

The Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit is on position five with 31 points, 10 behind Highlanders.

With his side coming from 1-0 away triumph over struggling Simba Bhora, Gamecocks mentor Prince Matore predicted a tough encounter against Bullets.

“It’s a tricky fixture. Everyone in the league is fighting for his life. Cranborne are facing relegation, they want points to survive. The second half of the season is always scary. We have to collect points. It’s going to be a tough match. We are still in the championship chasing pack and we will try to collect something. I have some analysis on them and we have to concentrate on the way how we want to play,” said Matore.

Week 20 Fixtures

Saturday

GreenFuel v Hwange (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Cranborne (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Bata)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Herentals (Gibbo), Yadah Stars v Sheasham (Baobab), Dynamos v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields)[email protected]