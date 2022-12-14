What’s a party without hype-man, Mtkay Ntwana?

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Showbiz Reporter

WINNING three talent shows between 2014 and 2017 was the perfect launch pad for Mthokozisi Dube aka Mtkay Ntwana to aim for greater heights in the entertainment industry.

The renowned dancer and hype man who has warmed the stage for notable performers that include South Africa’s DBN Gogo, Bootle, Vigro Deep, Young Stunna and Scorpion Kings, and headlined big events like the HCM Festival and Kariba October

Festival, has grown from a being a dancer to an MC at most big concerts in Bulawayo. Other artistes that he has worked with include South Africans, DJ Cleo, Distruction Boys, Bizizi and the late Killer Kau.

Mtkay Ntwana with DJ Liz

The dance king, who was raised in Nkulumane suburb is renowned for his quick feet and ability to liven up a show.

In an interview after his performance at the recently-held HCM Festival, Mtkay Ntwana said he has expanded beyond his dancing roots to take on new roles as an MC and host. He said being a dancer alone, especially being based locally, was not paying for him. So, to keep up, he began hosting and acting like a hype man for artistes.

As a result of this transition to show hosting, he has reaped several rewards, including the opportunity to travel to places like Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Harare, and Kariba. In Harare, he had an opportunity to work with an event management company, Hatipfeke Junk which assisted him to secure several gigs there.

He stole the show at the HCM Festival where some who watched him do his thing with DJ Liz on the decks, were convinced that he was one of the acts from South Africa. This was because of his dressing, dances to Amapiano hits, and the way he handled himself on stage.

His partnership with DJ Liz has certainly worked well for both artistes as they complement each other well. This has seen the two become regulars on most show posters.

Commenting on their partnership, Mtkay Ntwana said: “My relationship with DJ Liz has been fruitful as we connect well. Mostly, we have been getting bookings at the same gigs and they have been good ones as I’ll be knowing that if she’s there, I’m going to nail it.”

On his nationality, Mtkay Ntwana said he is purely Zimbabwean and gets some inspiration from South Africa, a country that he frequently travels to.

As the most-sought after MC in the city, he said he is fully booked this December. His next appearance will be at SA Amapiano artiste, Sir Trill’s show on Sunday.

Given his various prospects, he plans to break into the European market next year and is already in contact with a lot of promoters. He has also set his sights on giving back to fans and the neighbourhood where he lives, Nkulumane.

Together with his team, they are preparing to launch the Mtkay Foundation. According to him, the focus is primarily on giving back to the community.