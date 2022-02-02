What’s next for Patience Musa?

Mbulelo Showbiz, Showbiz Reporter

IT IS official! Patience Musa, one of the pioneers of ZiFM Stereo will no longer be presenting her popular Xhale show with a farewell party being held for her on Monday.

The Xhale presenter, who has been with the radio station since its inception in August 2012, will now be presenting current affairs programmes, Backstage and Health Matters on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Both shows have one-hour slots.

This comes as she has somewhat left the station to focus on other ventures.

News of her departure surfaced on the radio station’s social media pages on Monday morning at a time that she was also bidding farewell to listeners of her mid-morning show.

“Today we bid farewell to one of our own, Patience Musa. You’ve made your mark here and now it’s on to the next!

Thank you for the memories. We know you’ll do great in your next adventure.

Thank you for your time and contribution to ZiFM. #10YearsOnRadio,” wrote ZiFM Stereo on their Twitter account.

The big question now is, what’s next for the co-host of Threesome podcast?

In an interview, Musa who is also a musician said she has partly left the station that is celebrating its 10th anniversary as it was time to do so. She said she had run her race.

“I’m not sure what I’ll do next. I’m still trying to figure that out, but at the present moment, my studies come first as I’m yet to write my last examination next week and that’s all that matters now. I’m also shelving my Threesome podcast for next year as I’ve other pressing issues to take care of now,” she said.

In the interim, host Tatenda G will take care of the Xhale, the programme that made Musa famous. She used to co-host what was then called the XhaleBlock with Tshilla also known as Sekuru Mutimbanepasi.

Bidding farewell to Musa, Tshilla said it was a pleasure working with Musa while sharing that Musa would not entirely be leaving ZiFM Stereo.

“You’re one of my closest friends on and off radio. It’s been a pleasure working with you. You’re irreplaceable. Such an intelligent mind, gorgeous person and beautiful soul. You made Xhale on ZiFM Stereo a holistic experience.

“All the best on your new journey and welcome to current affairs. It’s comforting to know you’ll still be part of the family on Backstage and Health Matters,” wrote Tshilla.

The 43-year-old Musa, as a musician, shared the stage with the likes of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Dorothy Masuku,

Andy Brown, Busi Ncube and the late South African singer Brenda Fassie. She was part of a group that comprised Willom Tight and Mateo Kaunda. Together they released songs such as “Asambe Africa” and “Pamuhacha”.

In true Patience Musa style, we say “this is your time, claim it, take it, own it and rock it.”