WHAT’S YOUR MOVE ARIEL?l Hesitant to hang up boots for coaching role?l Highlanders force him to surrender car

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ARIEL Sibanda, the long-serving goalkeeper and captain at Highlanders, seems reluctant to accept a coaching position offered by the club following the expiration of his contract on December 31, 2024.

The development has sparked speculation about the 34-year-old’s future, with several teams reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Rumours about Sibanda’s departure were further fuelled by reports that he was forced to return the car he drives, which is a privilege reserved for the team captain.

However, Highlanders chief executive officer, Brian Moyo, dismissed the claims, stating that Sibanda’s contract had simply expired and that he had returned the car as a matter of procedure.

Moyo confirmed that the club is still in talks with Sibanda over a potential contract extension.

“We are still negotiating with Ariel, and we hope to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. What the captain has done is just due diligence and there is nothing amiss with returning the car to the office at the moment,” said Moyo.

Sibanda, who has spent 15 years with Highlanders, hinted earlier this year that he may be considering retirement.

However, his experience and expertise make him a valuable asset to the team, and Bosso is reluctant to let him go.

Sources close to the club suggest that Sibanda has been offered a coaching role with the junior teams, a move that would allow him to transition into a new phase of his career while still contributing to the club’s development.

Sibanda appears not keen to venture into coaching yet, especially with a number of clubs said to be interested in his services.

Throughout his career, Sibanda has been an integral part of the Highlanders team, winning numerous trophies, including the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup and the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup. He has also earned individual accolades, including four Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Despite his impressive achievements, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship has eluded Sibanda during his time at Highlanders. Nevertheless, his dedication and commitment to the club have earned him a revered status among fans and teammates alike. — @innocentskizoe