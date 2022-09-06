Wheat crop brings hope to Masholomoshe irrigation

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

The promising wheat crop at Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda District has given farmers reason to hope again after experiencing poor consecutive harvests in the past.

The farmers had lost hope that they would ever realise anything meaningful from the irrigation scheme due to challenges in acquiring inputs, water and lack of technical advice.

It is thanks to the Presidential Inputs Scheme that the farmers managed to plant on time and can expect a bumper harvest this season.

The capacitation of extension officers by Government has also brought a ray of hope for the 132 farmers benefiting from the 39-hectare irrigation scheme.

The Presidential Inputs Scheme promotes climate proofing agriculture by adopting conservation farming techniques and it involves the utilisation of small pieces of land and application of the correct agronomic practices for higher returns.

Farmers at Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme who spoke to Chronicle commended Government for the capacitation and revival of the scheme saying the development had brought new hope to the dry area.

“We would sometimes plant late and at times we were not utilising this scheme fully because we didn’t have adequate inputs or water. It was difficult for us to realise anything meaningful. But now we have this glowing wheat that is almost ready. We were given inputs by the Government just in time and we’re grateful,” said Mr Richard Nare, a farmer at the irrigation scheme.

Another farmer, Ms Sibongile Tlou said the irrigation scheme was their last hope.

“Conventional farming is no longer viable so this is our last hope. We’re so grateful to the Government for helping us. We’re now earning a living from this scheme,” said Ms Tlou.

She continued: “We had a lot of challenges in the previous seasons and the biggest of them was the inputs but this year we received everything we needed on time and we’re looking forward to a brighter future because the future is now in irrigation schemes.”

Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme chairman Mr Petros Moyo said the irrigation scheme comprised hardworking people.

“I believe with continued support from Government, relevant departments and local leadership, they’ll be able to fulfil their potential as a people,” said Mr Moyo.

The wheat crop at Masholomoshe Irrigation Scheme is at late milk stage and agriculture experts from the area are excited that it will not be affected by the coming rain season.

Agricultural extension officer, Ms Sikhanyisiwe Ngwenya said food sufficiency was guaranteed this time around.

“We received the inputs on time and we managed our crop very well. We’re looking forward to a good harvest that will also complement the horticulture crops they have in this scheme and also help in making sure that the community has food seeing that the summer cropping season was a disaster,” said Ms Ngwenya.

Eighteen irrigation schemes across Matabeleland South are operating above 60 percent capacity with more set to be revitalised as the province moves towards improving food security and nutrition.

Government, working with various partners, is rehabilitating irrigation schemes that have been lying idle and establishing new ones to improve food security and nutrition to ensure the attainment of Vision 2030.

There is a target to rehabilitate and develop 350 000 hectares of land by 2025 to safeguard the country against the negative effects of climate change and ensure food security.

The Second Republic is prioritising the revival of the agricultural sector with a number of irrigation schemes that have been lying idle in the province having been revived while some that were being underutilised have been capacitated and expanded.

Government is also rolling out various agricultural schemes meant to transform subsistence agriculture at household level into commercial agriculture.

Managers have also been deployed to irrigation schemes across the country to maximise production.

President Mnangagwa recently launched the Arda Vision 2030 accelerator model programme meant to stimulate rural industrialisation through agricultural development in line with Vision 2030.

Under the model, each district across the country will have 200 hectares under irrigation with the beneficiaries being locals. – @Yolisswa