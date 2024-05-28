Wheat farmers chase May 31 deadline

Chronicle Writers

FARMERS in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces have covered enough ground in terms of planting wheat ahead of the May 31 deadline set by the Government.

In Zimbabwe, winter wheat is traditionally planted in May before temperatures drop in June as cold conditions affect germination. Zimbabwe is one of the countries in the region hardest hit by the El Nino-induced drought and President Mnangagwa has since declared this year’s drought a state of disaster.

The country is now pinning its hopes on the harvest from irrigation schemes and the winter wheat. Government and private sector players have pumped in significant resources to ensure successful winter wheat production.

The target is to plant 120 000 hectares this winter, and 600 000 tonnes of wheat are expected to be harvested against a national consumption of 360 000 tonnes per annum.

Last year, Zimbabwe managed a record winter wheat yield of 467 905 tonnes after 90 000ha were put under the crop compared to 375 000 tonnes harvested in 2022.

In Matabeleland South, 1 110 hectares of wheat have been planted out of the targeted 3 700ha, which is a slight increase from last year’s 3 200ha.

Winter wheat in the province is mainly grown at Arda Antelope Estate in Matobo District and Arda Ingwizi Estate in Mangwe District. Several irrigation schemes across the province which were recently rehabilitated by Government have also contributed to the increase in the area planted.

Arda Antelope Estate has so far put 297 hectares under winter wheat out of a targeted 365ha with an expected output of 6,5 tonnes per hectare.

Agriculture Advisory and Rural Development Services’ provincial director for Matabeleland South, Mrs Shupikai Sibanda urged farmers to work extra hard to ensure that the province meets its target ahead of the deadline.

“Our target this year for winter crop production is 3 700 hectares from 3 200 hectares last year. Planting has been done in some areas as we now have 1 110ha out of the target,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said land preparation and planting are ongoing in some irrigation schemes.

“I would like to urge farmers to work night and day so that we can meet our target. Individual farmers are also encouraged to come on board. It’s my appeal to those with water to come on board,” she said.

“Inputs are being delivered and farmers are being encouraged to link with their nearest GMB depots. The uptake of wheat production by farmers over the past three years has been impressive, and the rehabilitation of more schemes will also help to boost our production.”

Arda Antelope Estate manager, Mr Aleck Chinyai said their target was to plant 365ha of wheat by May 31.

“We have planted 294ha of wheat at the estate and the process is ongoing. We started land preparation on 15 April and if all goes well our wheat will be ready for harvesting on August 25. We have maize for silage on 90 hectares which we are harvesting and as we remove the maize we will be planting wheat,” he said.

Tuli Makwe Business Unit chairperson, Mr Louise Ncube said they planted about 25ha of wheat out of a targeted 50ha.

Mr Ncube said they will be working night and day to ensure that they meet the May 31 target.

“We received diesel late and that’s why we started planting late but all is on course now and we are working towards meeting the deadline. All our members are on board as our ultimate goal is to meet the deadline,” he said.

In the Midlands Province, farmers have so far put 2 500 hectares under winter wheat. Winter wheat is mainly grown in Sherwood Block and farms around the Kwekwe District.

There are also some irrigation schemes in Mberengwa, Lower Gweru, and Shurugwi which contribute to the provincial target.

Farmers are also racing against the deadline.

SeedCo agronomist, Mr Ronnie Chigombe said: “There are farmers who planted early and the crop is at leaf and tiller development. Some are chasing the May 31 deadline and busy preparing the land while others are planting the crop.”

Midlands provincial agronomist, Mr Innocent Dzuke, said the province aims to cover 12 000ha under winter wheat.

He expressed optimism that the province would surpass its target.

“We have put 2 800ha under winter wheat to date as we work towards our target of 12 000 ha. We are optimistic that by the end of the month, we will have surpassed that target,” said Mr Dzuke.

In Matabeleland North Province, Mary Allen Farm is one the major producers of wheat, and it is set to produce no less than 2 000 tonnes of wheat. Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo is also a wheat farmer in Umguza District.

Minister Moyo said he is leading from the front in the province to ensure food security and expects to get between four to six tonnes per hectare

“We are responding to President Mnangagwa’s clarion call of contributing to national food security. The planting season has been set for May 1 to May 31, so I believe I’m on track. I have planted already and this will have a bearing on the yield,” he said.

Power utility Zesa has encouraged clusters of contracted farmers to submit their meter numbers for ring-fencing of supplies.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has also confirmed that there is adequate water to irrigate 141 000 ha this winter. Zinwa allocates water to farmers based on their hectarage and water demand per hectare

The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services has said contracting of farmers is still in progress, with CBZ Agro Yield having so far contracted 5 063 ha from its target of 8 500 ha. The Presidential Input Programme has contracted 6 770 ha, more than its target of 5 000ha, while the Food Crops Contractors Association (FCCA) has contracted 22 454 ha from a target of 25 000 ha.