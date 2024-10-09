Wheat harvesting starts amid optimism for record yields

Chronicle writers

FARMERS across the country have begun harvesting winter wheat, aided by 193 combine harvesters secured through the Agricultural Finance Company’s leasing arm and private sector support.

The effort by Government aims to bring in a record harvest of over 600 000 tonnes, surpassing last season’s yield of 468 000 tonnes.

With 121 000 hectares planted this year, the Government anticipates this bumper crop will contribute significantly to the national food basket. Winter wheat harvesting usually begins when the wheat reaches the optimal moisture content of 12,5 to 14 percent, ensuring safe storage and quality retention.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited farms in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province, and observed harvesting activities at the Redwood Irrigation Scheme, where farmers expect to harvest over 80 tonnes.

The 24-member irrigation scheme, known as Sikhuluma Sisenza, has become a beacon of agricultural success. Thanks to support from the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), the cooperative has made significant contributions to national food supply.

Mr Mbuso Nxumalo, the vice secretary of Sikhuluma Sisenza Cooperative, said a combine harvester was delivered to Redwood on Monday, and they expect to complete harvesting by Friday.

“Last year, we planted 25 hectares of wheat but had to scale down to 17 hectares due to water shortages in our boreholes. So far, we’ve harvested seven tonnes, and we expect a total of 80 tonnes by the time we’re done,” he said.

“Our co-operative has 24 members, 15 men and nine women down from 40 people when we started planting winter in 2022. The remaining members are benefiting a lot from growing wheat and other cash crops as we are now able to pay school fees for our children.”

Mr Nxumalo said the combined harvester makes their work easier as they just have to pack the wheat into 50kg bags and get it ready for transportation to the nearest Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot.

“We weigh the 50 kg bags to make sure that the correct contents of wheat are in each bag before sealing the bags. So far, we have harvested seven tonnes and by the time we finish the 17 hectares, we expect to harvest 80 tonnes,” he said.

The cooperative transformed the agricultural landscape in Umguza District since farmers were introduced to wheat farming following the revitalisation of the Redwood Irrigation Scheme by the Government two years ago.

ARDAS acting provincial director for Matabeleland North province, Mr Thulani Ndlovu, said irrigation scheme members pay for the services of the combine harvester either in cash or grain.

“Harvesting has been progressing well in the province and we expect farmers to be done before the start of the rainy season. Farmers adhered to the planting season schedule so we don’t expect them to encounter any challenges until harvest season is over,” he said.

Farmers under joint ventures with the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) have also commenced harvesting, with ARDAS acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati confirming that about 70 percent of the wheat nationwide is in good condition, while 30 percent is in fair condition.

He advised farmers to guard against quelea birds and ensure they have adequate irrigation water. He also urged them to complete harvesting by the end of October to avoid early rains. A total of 56 000 tonnes of wheat have been harvested across the country so far.

Farmers contracted under AFC have so far harvested 2 191 tonnes, ARDA estates 2 820 tonnes, ARDA irrigation schemes 1 935 tonnes, ARDA joint ventures 8 255 tonnes, CBZ Agro yield 3 575tonnes, FCCA 19 067 tonnes and NMB 988 tonnes.

Under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) 1 685 tonnes of wheat have been harvested.

Mashonaland West province is leading with 22 451 tonnes having been harvested so far followed by Mashonaland Central with 14 899 tonnes.

Mashonaland East has so far harvested 6 750 tonnes, Manicaland 5 296 tonnes, Midlands 4 056 tonnes, Masvingo 472 tonnes, Matabeleland North 512 tonnes, and Matabeleland South 1 476 tonnes.

Matabeleland South has made strides in wheat production, with 294 hectares already harvested at ARDA Antelope Estate, yielding 1 420 tonnes. A total of 3 005 hectares were planted, and harvesting of wheat is underway.

ARDA Matabeleland South regional manager, Mr Ndodana Ncube said the estate still has 187 hectares at the soft-hard dough stage. Harvesting is set to continue at other estates in the province, including Tuli-Makwe and Valley Irrigation Schemes.

At Valley Irrigation 50 ha has been harvested while Ngwizi Estate harvesting has just started.

“Next week the combine harvesters will move to other irrigation schemes in the province starting with Tuli-Makwe,” said Mr Ncube.

ARDAS Matabeleland South provincial deputy director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said the response from farmers in the uptake of wheat is impressive.

“The province had done very well under wheat production this year. This significant input can be attributed to the Presidential Input Scheme which equipped farmers with inputs. Government working with partners, also came in to rehabilitate some irrigation schemes, which were struggling to produce,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said farmers also received assistance in the form of financing and farming equipment which has helped them to increase their production.

Midlands Province is also progressing, with Kwekwe District agriculture officer, Mrs Virginia Samakomva, confirming that harvesting has started for both wheat and barley.

“We’ve harvested 420 hectares of barley out of 1 898 hectares planted, and for wheat, 440 hectares out of 10 135 hectares,” she said.

Mrs Samakomva said so far, harvesting is progressing well in the district, which has the largest hectarage of wheat in the Midlands Province.

“We are not facing any challenges to date and we hope that this continues. We have not faced any challenges regarding quelea birds and in terms of combine harvesters, we have one in the district so far, but we are expecting two more to come anytime so that we harvest the crop before the onset of the rains,” she said.

Mrs Samakomva said some farmers have their own combine harvesters.

A local farmer, Mr Charles Knight who put 62 hectares under winter wheat, is preparing to start harvesting, anticipating good yields with an average of seven tonnes per hectare.

“We have already stopped irrigation and we are now waiting for moisture to reach the required levels so that we start harvesting. Everything is pointing towards a good harvest since we are expecting an average of seven tonnes per hectare,” he said.

“We did not encounter any challenges such as quelea birds, water, and power cuts so we are looking forward to the last hurdle, which is harvesting, and combine harvesting services are on standby.”