Wheat hectarage to guarantee full year’s supply, eliminate imports

Prosper Ndlovu in Kwekwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the country’s record wheat hectarage this season is enough to produce full year supplies of the grain, which will wean the economy from imports and enhance competitive domestic production of bread and other confectionary products.

Zimbabwe needs at least 400 000 tonnes of wheat per year to meet its flour demand, according to official estimates.

With more than the 75 000ha targetted this winter season being placed under wheat production, the country is poised to meet its target to self sufficiency for the first time ever.

Zimbabwe has over the years been over reliant on wheat and flour imports amid subdued domestic production, which has exposed the economy to global shocks occasioned by supply chain disruptions linked to Covid-19, climate change dynamics and now the Russia Ukraine conflict.

This has seen the market reacting, through incessant price hikes, which have seen a loaf of bread soaring to above $700 or US$1,20 and intermittent shortages in response to global supply turbulence – in the process piling pressure on the domestic consumer.

Given these realities, President Mnangagwa said his administration has adopted proactive climate-proofed home-grown solutions focused on rejuvenating domestic agricultural production, especially for key commodities such as grain and cereals.

“My Government has adopted a programme under climate change mitigation focus, that, whether rain or no rain, we are determined to produce a surplus through mechanisation and irrigation,” said President Mnangagwa in an address to the business community here yesterday.

“For instance, for some reason we have been importing wheat as we were only producing for supplies that cover two and a half months per year and the balance has been imported from Ukraine and that is impossible now because of the war.

“Now, we have said how much hectarage do we need to produce enough for the year? I am happy to announce that we now have enough hectarage under wheat, which will give us 13 months of wheat to cover the year, plus surplus.

“So you can see how focused we are and we can resolve our challenges at home, and those who want bread can eat more of it,” said the President, drawing applause from the large gathering.

He said the same model was being implemented with regards to maize production, and assured the nation that within the next two seasons or so, Zimbabwe will reach a level where it has enough food whether drought or no drought.

“We will have resolved the question of food security in this country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It’s also critically important to have our young generation appreciating the importance of hard work and that there is life in the land.

“So, we are putting various programmes for the youth and capacitating them, our boys and girls, with other skills for them to produce and contribute to their economy.”