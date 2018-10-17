Wheat price reviewed upwards

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

WHEAT producers are set enjoy huge earnings for their sweat with indications Government is negotiating with farmers’ representatives to review wheat prices upwards.Indications are that the ongoing negotiations with farmers’ representatives are likely going to come to fruition.

At the moment a tonne of wheat fetches $500 at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and indications are that the price might be reviewed upwards.In an interview, GMB deputy general manager operations, Mr Lawrence Jasi, said farmers had so far delivered 9 000 tonnes of wheat to GMB while negotiations for an upward review of prices are ongoing.

“We are now in the harvesting period for the winter crop. Farmers have already started delivering wheat to GMB. As we speak we have received 9 000 tonnes of wheat at our depots. At the moment there are talks that Government can review wheat prices upwards,” said Mr Jasi.

“We were buying maize at $390 per tonne, Soya at $780 per tonne and wheat was at $500 per tonne.”

He said GMB had secured $ 75 million through the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) to purchase grain from farmers. The development has greatly assisted in improving efficiency in the payment of farmers.

Mr Jasi said farmers were now receiving their payments within two days after delivering their grain to GMB.“We are paying our farmers two days after they deliver their maize to GMB.”