Wheelchair-bound Highlanders fan and family evicted after 35 years in their home

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

In a heart-wrenching incident, wheelchair-bound Highlanders fan Melusi Khumalo and his family have been evicted from a house they have called home for the past 35 years.

Khumalo’s mother, Ms Sithokozile Khoza, is also wheelchair-bound after suffering a stroke a few years ago, leaving her unable to work and support her family.

Today, a messenger of the court removed their property from the house, located at the corner of Fort Street and Connaught Avenue, and dumped it in front of the gate.

“We never denied that we owe, which is why we entered into a payment agreement through our legal representative. We agreed to pay US$200 per month, and the first instalment was made on November 14,” said Khumalo, presenting proof of payment.

In tears, his mother expressed her pain at being forced out of the home she has lived in for over three decades.

“I never missed paying my rent until the unfortunate stroke attack, which rendered me unable to work. Now I have nowhere to go,” said Ms Khoza.