Wheels of terror: Mike Moyo’s reign as a rapist and human trafficker

HE calls himself a prophet, but his victims call him a monster. Mike Moyo, also known as Sikhulumo Mathe, is a cross-border driver who has allegedly been luring young girls from rural Zimbabwe with false promises of jobs in South Africa. But once they cross the border, he turns into a rapist and a torturer, forcing them to submit to his sexual demands or face brutal beatings.

For over 15 years, he has been changing his name and his modus operandi, evading the law and leaving behind a trail of trauma and infection. He reportedly preys on poor families, convincing them to pay him in cash or cattle for his services. He also claims to have supernatural powers, using them to manipulate and intimidate his victims.

His crimes have finally come to light, thanks to the courage of some of his survivors who have shared their stories on social media. Facebook blogger Nobuhle Virgie through her Nobuhle Virgie Foundation has been exposing his atrocities, giving a voice to the voiceless. One of them, Pinky (not her real name), revealed how she and another girl were raped by Mike in 2009.

His actions have also sparked outrage among Parliamentarians, who have demanded his immediate arrest and prosecution. Bubi legislator and Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Simelisizwe Sibanda said he has received numerous complaints from his constituents about Mike’s activities.

“This man must be locked up in prison. I have received a number of complaints from Bubi and from what I gather, he has been doing this for many years now. He makes parents pay either in cash or they give him a cow after convincing them that he has connections in South Africa and their child will easily get employed but once in South Africa he then rapes these girls,” said Cde Sibanda.

Emakhandeni-Luveve legislator Discent Bajila also raised the issue in Parliament, calling for more action to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking. He expressed concern that there might be more victims who have not come forward, or worse, who have died at the hands of Mike.

“We are learning of a man called Mike Sikhulumo Mathe who has been changing his name now and again over a period of 15 years. He has been involved in the trafficking of women from Zimbabwe to South Africa, promising them jobs. This man is a Zimbabwean. This man is trafficking, raping and infecting Zimbabwean women with sexually transmitted infections. Madam Speaker, over a period of 15 years, this is too long a time and the law must now take its course,” said Bajila.

“There might be some women out there, some who are still under his captivity who have not stood up to speak. Madam Speaker, some could also be dead by now. There are some people who are still looking for their relatives and they could have been killed by this man. I reiterate that this is a clear case of GBV because these people are targeted for abuse because they are women. I implore this House to look into means by which the State can join the search for Mike Sikhulumo Mathe. He must be found and he must have his day before the law.”

Pinky narrated her ordeal at the hands of the man.

“I was with a young girl and we both got raped by this Moyo imbecile. It was in September 2009 that this guy and his other friends whom I strongly believe all work together. The whole thing was a setup, even the two girls who ran away when they were told to empty a dustbin outside.

“I do believe they were in this together. Moyo did terrible things to us in just one night, things that when I think of them I cry. Mina angzange ngkudlulise,kumanje ngisakhala. I have struggled to let go of this picture, it has been so many years but angikwanisi bandla. Moyo, I am Jabu’s daughter, my father cursed you to his death. He trusted you and you were paid to bring me to South Africa only for you to rape me and take away my virginity. I curse you and your entire family,” wrote Pinky.

Chronicle tracked Moyo using his South African registered mobile number provided by one of his victims. He flatly denied being a rapist and alleged that those raising the allegations against him were bitter ex-girlfriends or those that he fathered children with.

“I am an innocent man, these people are just fabricating lies against me and most of these are ex-girlfriends who are just bitter. I have never raped anyone,” said Moyo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations are underway following a report that was made at Western Commonage Police Station.