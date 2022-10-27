When a woman leads in farming

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

“She is my boss. I work for her. The successes on this farm are because of my wife.”

The heaps of praises were being showered on Mrs Sibongile Ngulube by her husband Mr Melusi Ngulube on their farm in Bayethe Village, Ward 14 of Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province on Tuesday.

There were chuckles of laughter in the two-hectare field as Mr Ngulube demonstrated how the couple successfully implemented the Climate Proofed Presidential Scheme (Intwasa/Pfumvudza).

The couple last year harvested more than eight tonnes of grain including maize, millet, groundnuts and sugar beans.

According to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development update on the preparations for the summer cropping season, more than 1,3 million women farmers have been trained for Intwasa/Pfumvudza over the past three years. This figure now forms more than half of those who qualify for free inputs once plots have been prepared.

The target is to ensure all women small-scale farmers are included this year in order to boost their incomes.

Mr Ngulube told fellow farmers that his wife has been the driving force on the piece of land describing her as a foreman.

“The person who has been very instrumental in our success is my wife, MaSibanda. She has the knowledge and knows how to implement Intwasa. I call her uForomani wami and ngiyisisebenzi sakhe.

Like the “good worker” that he is, Mr Ngulube said he follows instructions to the letter.

“My wife knows what is needed on the farm. When we start, we don’t stop and she will be right behind us directing operations. There is no rest until we meet the daily target,” said Mr Ngulube.

Asked what was the secret to their success, Mrs Ngulube said it was sheer hard work.

“We started preparing the land on July 5 this year. Every day we would wake up in the morning and start working the land with my husband and workers on contract. Intwasa when done well gives very high yields. Last year I planted five plots and although the rains were not that good, I got eight tonnes,” said Mrs Ngulube.

She said she will be expanding the plots from five to eight.

“In order to get maximum yields, for mulching, instead of using maize stocks, I planted sugar beans in-between the maize crop. By doing that I got 20 buckets,” said Mrs Ngulube.

She said she also had sweet potatoes.

Umzingwane District Agritex Officer Mr Bhekilizwe Ncube encouraged women in the area to emulate Mrs Ngulube.