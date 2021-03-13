When art beautifies the city

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Murals at the corner of 4th Ave and Jason Moyo in Bulawayo show how art can be used to beautify a place and give out positive messages.

The women that are being painted across the city of Bulawayo are Soneni Gwizi, Sandra Ndebele, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, Busi Ncube, Mbo Mahocs, Berita and Stella Nkomo.

The murals are courtesy of Hanzvadzi Umnawami (#GirlPowerZW), a nationwide project that CaliGraph is working on in collaboration with Culture Fund, European Union, Nash Paints, Baobab Media and Skeyi & Strobo.

CaliGraph was founded by Nyasha Jeche from Harare and Marcus Zvinavashe from Bulawayo after they met at college. The duo is working with Melisa Gumbo, Wadzanai, Petronella and Ulenni okaNdlovu. In Bulawayo they roped in Spinx, Terrah and Phar I for the project.

The team is painting murals in public spaces so as to promote dialogue and conversations on sex education, positive affirmations, girl child empowerment and celebrating women within the communities of Harare, Bulawayo and Chitungwiza.

For the Bulawayo phase, murals of eight living female icons are being designed to celebrate and also have the icons share positive messages to youngsters who look up to them.

The women chosen have been part of Bulawayo’s cultural and arts scene for most of their lives. This is the reason why they were chosen by Zvinavashe, one of the artists who is spearheading the mural paintings.

“March being Women’s Month and us being in Bulawayo, we acknowledge the efforts and strides that women in arts, culture, sports and business, have made in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole. Our approach for Bulawayo was to identify eight women that have made a name for themselves in their respective fields and we are painting their images in different locations in Bulawayo.

“For us, it’s important to celebrate them while they are still alive and also have them share messages that will encourage a young person who looks up to them, or might have heard of them,” said Zvinavashe.

Another artist, Leeroy “Spinx” Britton said they wanted to have this sort of art in the city a long time ago.

“We’ve been fighting for this for a long time and it’s been very difficult. We tried to approach corporates but they were not forthcoming probably because they didn’t understand our type of art. We’re now appealing to the public to help us work more on these with their support,” said Spinx.

He said he enjoyed the experience.

“It was a good experience of learning and sharing knowledge during this collaboration as it was history in the making. It was inspirational,” said Spinx, who is a graffiti artiste.

Some of the messages from the featured icons read: “. . . and remember. You’re beautiful, worthy, deserving. You’re seen, heard, you have a voice, purpose and you can – Mbo Mahocs.”

“My disability is my pride and identity. I can achieve whatever I want because I can – Soneni Gwizi.”

This is a good initiative as it has beautified the city and made it eye-catching. It has also added to the moniker of Bulawayo being a cultural hub. Using such art is also one of the ways in which the city can be unique and identifiable.

What is advantageous with this form of public art is that with the murals comes a positive message that each of the icons painted shares with the people. It’s a great way to educate people as they admire the immaculately put-together pieces of art.

This has also served as a chance for most, if not all businesses to adopt this form of art to beautify their premises. Instead of walls being just plain white or black, looking drab and uninteresting, businesses can use these paintings to colourfully depict their products with art.