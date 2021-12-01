“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit — fruit that will last.” — John 15: 16

WHEN God has a call on your life, no matter how much you try to avoid it or run away from it, He has a way of bringing you back.

How many of us can attest to that, to having tried for years to run away from the call, but eventually had to yield to it because it was clear that your choices were very limited? Sometimes God will let you lose your job, lose family, lose friends, basically lose the very things you love the most in order to re-order your steps back to your purpose.

The Lord has planted these seeds in your heart in the hope that you will water them and grow them so when He sees you not doing that, He will frustrate you out of the wrong relationships, the wrong places, the wrong friendships, and from your own selfish desires.

Sometimes He makes it so that your circumstances force you to use your gift as a means of living because He can see that left to your own devices, you will sit on that talent and let it rot away without bearing any fruit.

Your calling becomes your job or your business.

God will not sit and allow you to miss what He has called you to do.

There is no place on this earth where you can hide from Him, He will chase you down until you submit, until you understand that your life is not just about achieving your own level of personal comfort, you have a work to do that is bigger than you and part of His plan is to shape you into becoming more like Jesus and learning to fully depend on Him.

When destiny calls, whatever has been holding you back, everything you’ve made an idol in your life and whatever you’ve deemed so important that it has your focus, will have to fall away and you have to let it go.

When you surrender to Him and start developing the gift He has given you and honouring the path He has chosen for you, not only will you find peace and contentment, you will blossom into the work of art He designed you to be and scale to heights you never imagined.

Do you feel He is gently nudging you in a certain direction but you are set on following your own path? It will not get you far, do yourself a favour today and start listening to Him.

Say, yes Lord, and follow His direction, for there lies the key to your destiny and purpose.

Be blessed.