When does the 2023/24 Premier League season start? Key dates, transfer window, winter break and more

The 2023/24 Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19, 2024

The 2023/24 Premier League season will start on August 12 and finish on May 19, 2024; Schedule includes return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20; No two rounds of fixtures will take place within 48 hours of each other across Christmas and New Year

Monday 5 June 2023 09:17, UK

Premier League match ball 2022/23

With the dates for the 2023/24 Premier League transfer windows confirmed, take a look at the key dates for your diary next season, with a winter break also set to return.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season?

The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

When does the transfer window open and close?

Nottingham Forest signed 23 players in the summer transfer window

The Premier League’s summer window will open on Wednesday June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

The Premier League’s winter window will open on Monday January 1 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday February 1 2024.

The EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Start date – August 5

League One play-off final – May 18

League Two play-off final – May 19

Championship play-off final – May 26

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 WSL season?

Start date – Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1

Final day – May 18/19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SPFL season?

Start date – August 5/6

Winter break – January 3 to 19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Start date – August 13

Winter break – December 18 to January 13

Round 22 – March 3

Round 32 – March 19

Play-off finals – May 23/24

When is the Community Shield?

Community Shield – Arsenal vs Manchester City – TBC

When does the Carabao Cup start and finish?

Carabao Cup first round – Week commencing August 7

Carabao Cup final – February 25

When are the FA Cup finals taking place?

Men’s FA Cup final – TBC

Women’s FA Cup final – Weekend of May 11/12

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final – December 17

Sky Sports Cup final – Weekend of March 23/24

Women’s League Cup final – Weekend of March 30/31

Key European and international dates

The Champions League trophy is pictured during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 round of 16 draw, at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 Champions League and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Champions League group stage match dates:

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

When do the knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

The Europa League trophy

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

Europa Conference League 2023/24 schedule

Jose Mourinho won the Europa Conference League with Roma

When are the ECL qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the ECL group stage matches?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the ECL knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.

@Sky Sports