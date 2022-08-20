When grace locates you…Andrea the famous one in SA for collabo with DJ Maphorisa, Aubrey Qwana meeting

Andrea and his dad before they boarded a CemAir plane to South Africa yesterday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based fast-rising musician Andrea The Vocalist yesterday left the country for South Africa where he is expected to meet up with Amapiano kingpin, celebrated South African producer – DJ Maphorisa for their much-anticipated collaboration.

The collaboration had been hinted at for a while and in April this year, it was expected that DJ Maphorisa would come down to the resort city to work with the promising youngster.

However, that did not materialise.

It seems the time had not yet come for the two to come and now is the time as it is finally about to happen.

Andrea The Vocalist, now popularly referred to as Andrea the famous one, due to his interactions with famous people, was accompanied to the neighbouring country by his father.

In South Africa, he is set to work on visuals for hit track Uhambo which features South African sensation Aubrey Qwana, and finally, get into the studio with DJ Maphorisa who showed interest in working with him earlier this year.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, JBross Entertainment founder, Tendai Joe who is facilitating the collaboration with DJ Maphorisa, said all is in place for Andrea The Vocalist’s recordings.

“Andrea The Vocalist will be in South Africa to record with DJ Maphorisa and also shoot a music video with Aubrey Qwana.

This will be a special time for Andrea as it’ll be his first time in South Africa, and his first time to meet Aubrey – the artiste he collaborated with on Uhambo, in person,” Tendai Joe said.

He said Andrea will also complete the recording of his other new singles with his video with Qwana set to be directed by Makhadzi’s video director.

Tendai Joe went on to single out Harare-based businessman and arts promoter Tinashe Mutarisi and his family for making this trip possible.

“This trip has been made possible by Tinashe Mutarisi and family, in partnership with JBross Entertainment,” he said.

Speaking ahead of his SA trip, Andrea the famous one who is on holiday said he was grateful for this opportunity and the support that he and his family have received from locals.

“This morning, we woke up as a family and prayed. We’re grateful for all the support that we’ve been receiving, and may God continue to bless everyone whose support has taken me to where I’m headed.

When Mr Tinashe Mutarisi and his wife visited us, not only did they have dinner with us at our humble dwelling, but they promised they would do something big for us, through me.

“We just had to be patient and everything would unfold. And by the grace of God, today, my dad and I are off to South Africa where I’ll get to finally meet Aubrey Qwana and also record with DJ Maphorisa.

As a family, we say thank you. This is bigger than me, this is for us all in Zimbabwe.

Ngiyabonga,” Andrea posted on his Facebook page moments before boarding the plane for South Africa.

Andrea had been in Harare for the past couple of days working on this deal.

Thousands of people conveyed their support to the youngster yesterday and wished him well.

“All the best younger. Go there and do what you know best,” commented musician Vusa Mkhaya.

“Our very own superstar. Pure talent. Zimbabwe as a nation, we’re proud of you. God bless,” commented one Charity Maticha.

“When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen says the Lord, this is a true definition of grace.

May God bless and grant you travelling mercies,” commented another, Sinobuntu Tshuma.

“God bless the young boy and his parents. Keep him shining and thanks to those in support, may God bless you all,” wrote another. – @mthabisi_mthire