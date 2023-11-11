When green energy turns deadly…Bulawayo homes, businesses have no gas disaster plan

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A loud bang that sounded like a truck crashing into a building startled vendors and residents of Bulawayo’s busy market area on Tuesday morning. It was not a truck, but a gas explosion that ripped apart a storage facility used to store fruits and vegetables on corner Robert Mugabe and Fifth Avenue.

The storage facility, which sits next to a popular tshisanyama joint, was used by delivery drivers from nearby farms and producers of products such as mangoes, sugar cane and sweet potatoes that come as far as Mutare. The drivers, who arrive in the city as early as 2am, cook on site either on an open fire or using gas.

Helen Tshabangu, a vendor who operates a fruit and vegetable stall in front of the building, said she ran out into the streets when she heard the explosion.

“I was sorting stuff at my vending stall, replenishing stock just after 7am when I heard this loud bang as if a haulage truck had rammed into our building and I quickly ran out into the streets because I thought it would collapse on us. E veryone in the building also ran out but at that time we didn’t know what was happening only to see huge clouds of smoke coming from the back of the building.”

No one was injured in the explosion, but the fire that followed was fierce and threatening. The Bulawayo Fire and Rescue Services reacted swiftly to the distress calls and managed to extinguish the blaze in time. They also told the vendors and residents to stay away from the scene of the fire until it was declared safe.

The value of the damage caused by the explosion and fire could not be immediately ascertained, but the storage facility was badly destroyed. The cause of the explosion was also not clear, but it was suspected that one of the gas cylinders had ruptured.

Tshabangu said she was scared of using gas in her home after witnessing the explosion.

She said: “It’s not a secret that there were gas cylinders at the back of the building where the truck drivers store their products but we don’t know what caused them to explode. The fire brigade arrived on time to put out the fire as we were all scared that it might spread and burn down the whole building. I don’t think I will ever use gas in my home, if an explosion can damage a building the way it did that storage place, then what will it do to my home?”

Saturday Chronicle conducted a snap survey of businesses, especially open space eateries in the city centre that use gas and found out that most of them lacked proper safety measures in the storage of the gas cylinders. For example, at one tshisanyama that opened recently, two cylinders were placed in an open area, barely 10 metres away from the pans used to cook a popular dish called gango — a mixture of beef, chicken, pork, sausage pieces with vegetables.

In case of a gas explosion, the patrons and workers would be in danger of being burnt by the fire before rescue services arrive.

Bulawayo chief fire officer Linos Phiri said a storage facility with a sun cover to provide shade for the gas cylinders from direct sunlight with adequate ventilation should be built nearby a business or home that uses gas.

“Gas cylinders should be stored in a safe and secure place, away from heat sources and flammable materials. They should also be checked regularly for leaks and damages. Gas users should also follow the instructions and precautions given by the gas suppliers and manufacturers.

“It’s important that businesses and homes take all the necessary safety precautions when using gas and the most important one is to have a securely built storage facility for the gas cylinders.

“For example, gas cylinders at home must be kept in a storage facility built outside the house so that in the unfortunate event of an exposition, the impact is minimal compared to a gas cylinder that explodes inside the house,” said Phiri.

Phiri also mentioned a number of precautions, including the necessity for homeowners and businesses to buy gas cylinders from legitimate dealers rather than the black market, and to ensure that the gas cylinders are correctly sealed and the safety caps are not tampered with upon delivery from a refill.

Once refilled, the gas cylinder must be kept in a vertical posture, on a flat surface, and in a properly ventilated area, with no flammable objects or fuels nearby that could create an explosion.

“Homes owners must also invest in fire extinguishers so that in the event of a fire being detected early, they can put out the fire before it spreads to the rest of the house.

“Smoke detectors are also helpful as they are a device that senses smoke, which is typically an indicator of fire and the fire can be stopped before it destroys anything,” he said.

The parting advice from the head of the Bulawayo fire brigade is that residents must not risk their lives trying to put out dangerous and raging fires because by trying to do so “one will never live to tell the tale.”