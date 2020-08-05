When mbira meets the drum . . . Plumtree-based SamCha’ta Junior, Ras Q collaborate on album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PLUMTREE-based artistes, mbira player SamCha’ta Junior (real name Sam Junior Mhako) and drummist Que (real name Mthulisi Ndlovu) have collaborated on an Afro-pop album which is expected to revive the music of yesteryear greats like Thomas Mapfumo and Chiwoniso Maraire.

SamCha’ta Junior said the debut album with vocals from him and his wife Sambulelo Ndebele aka Scontico will be released by October. He said it will have a feel of his native place of origin, Harare as a dedication to his childhood.

“I’ve started working on my first album to be released around October. When I compared my music with that of the legends Thomas Mapfumo, Chiwoniso Maraire and the like, I realised there was need to have a live music feel and add as many instruments as I could as these artistes inspire me.

“That’s when I engaged Ras Q who plays the African drums and the other guys who play keyboards, guitars, saxophone and so on. The album is going to be massive and I’m planning to have over 15 tracks or so,” SamCha’ta Junior said.

SamCha’ta Junior started playing mbira in 2004 when he was doing Lower 6 at Kambuzuma 1 High School. He relocated to Plumtree in 2013.

Que and SamCha’ta Junior said they feel this is an opportunity of reinventing their brands. @mthabisi_mthire