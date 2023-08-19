Which way Zimbabwe on August 23?

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

IN the run-up to the Day of Reckoning — or Decision Day — as some prefer to call the day of elections this coming Wednesday, two pictures appear juxtaposed on the minds of those born in Zimbabwe and on blacks who survived the armed revolution and are also poised to determine the future of our motherland.

The two opposite paragraphs will catalyse the voting patterns which will determine the future of our motherland with the one on the minds of born-frees suggesting what more needs to be done politically, developmentally and socially to drive our country farther into a brave new future.

On the other hand, some of those born in Rhodesia and still yearn crumbs of food and freedoms cast at them by those without knees and in power, while the bulk of this country’s riches were carted off to impoverished native countries of the colonial rulers, might continue to place roadblocks in Zimbabwe’s political and economic transitions, at the behest of their colonial masters as their derogation of developmental initiatives by the political party in power since 1980 demonstrates, knowingly or unknowingly, that Western imperialists who imposed illegal economic sanctions to dethrone Zanu-PF from power remain satanically determined to have Zimbabwe as a neo-colonialist state; otherwise why cling onto those sanctions, all progressive minds must no doubt be asking that question.

The elections next week which should be free, fair and democratic, as seen by all progressive forces in the global village, should leave no doubt in the minds of all nations on this Earth that Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans who should be supported in all political, economic and social spheres of life in order to contribute to a stable, happy and cooperative human race before God’s angel sounds the trumpet to put an end to trials and tribulations with which the devil specialises to try to divide nations and in the process turn them from their Creator in Heaven.

Foreign investors will sink their hard-earned cash not in sands but in fertile soils in Zimbabwe and elsewhere to reap juicy portions from bounteous fruits grown.

In conclusion therefore, this discourse must be viewed as a shrill, impassioned call to all Zimbabweans to know that self-determination in all aspects of life is a pre-requisite for our survival as no other people elsewhere in the world are preoccupied with self-developmental initiatives to sympathise by providing aid, whatever form of aid to a people who appear indolent and in that way drive away potential, external assistance.

Therefore elections such as those on Wednesday must of necessity unite all of us Zimbabweans in determining a brave new future for the current and future generations and God will do the rest by providing our portions of blessings for mother Zimbabwe to stand shoulder high with other nations.

Thus, re-dedication to national service by all re-elected leaders in their various spheres of leadership should be their motto, with those also given the thumbs up demonstrating with unmitigated love of their motherland and industry that they deserved the trust by the public to make our country a better place in which to live for.

Viva independence and freedom!

Viva Zimbabwe!

Viva! Viva! Viva!