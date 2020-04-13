WHO gives video games thumbs up

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with the gaming industry and launched a #PlayApartTogether campaign as part of efforts to fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected over 1.5 million people globally.

The campaign leverages on video games’ global reach and influence in promoting healthy physical distancing, hand hygiene and other preventive habits at a time the real sporting world has ground to a halt.

According to reports, 18 leading companies in the gaming industry are participating in the campaign, helping communicate the WHO health guidelines and Covid-19 self-protection best practice by incorporating special and exclusive events, activities and rewards into the world’s most popular games.

The gaming industry is regulated by the Global E-sports Federation in which Zimbabwean pair of veteran sports administrator and Zimpapers chairman Tommy Sithole, and Tyrone Seward sit on the board.

“It has never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning,” chief executive officer of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick told one esports.gg.

The company also took to its official twitter timeline to call for social distancing and hygienic practice by players.

“Though we aren’t physically together, we’re still united. We love our communities and want you all to be as safe as possible. Follow recommendations of the @WHO, practice physical distancing, take care of yourselves and each other and #PlayApartTogether,” the company tweeted.

Riot Games chief executive officer Nicolo Laurent, also told oneesports.gg that physical distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation.

“For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit and now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this Covid-19 battle together,” Laurent said.

Riot Games also took to twitter, confirming that it’s joining hands with the WHO ‘to flatten the curve of Covid-19’.

“Games are a unique way to stay connected with friends and family, even if we can’t be together physically,” tweeted Riot Games.

Global E-sports Federation chief operations officer Paul Foster told Chronicle Sport that he will issue a detailed outline of the Federation’s combined programme of events in its fight against the pandemic.

According to Newzoo, a games and e-sports analytics and market research website, the global e-sports market is likely to reach US$3.2 billion in 2022.