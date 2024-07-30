Who is Michael Nees, the newly appointed Zimbabwe Warriors coach?

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

Zimbabwe in their bid to qualify for their debut Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2004, had a scare after Seychelles beat them 2:1 and the man at the helm was Michael Nees, who ZIFA on Tuesday morning appointed as the country’s head coach.

The 57 year old German has played against Zimbabwe in Group C when he coached Seychelles during the 2004 AFCON Qualifier against a Sunday Chidzambwa coached Warriors.

The first match was on March 30, 2003 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, when Warriors secured a 2: 1 win when Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu scored twice (19′ and 94′) and his late brother Adam scored once (90′), while Seychelles’ Philip Zialor (91′) was on target for his country.

On June 7, 2003, Seychelles stunned the Warriors 2:1 at Stade de Linite in Victoria, with goals from Balde (75′) and Zialor (81′), while Adam Ndlovu (86′) scored for the Warriors.

The Warriors were on three game winning streak during which they had stunned the world by beating the much fancied Mali through a Lazarus Muhoni goal at the National Sports Stadium, on September 8, 2002, a solitary Peter Ndlovu (10′) strike in Eritrea and beating Seychelles 2:1 in Harare.

Nees’ Seychelles put a stop to the streak and giving Zimbabweans some jitters as they were now uncertain whether the Warriors would qualify for their maiden AFCON. Seychelles had beaten Eritrea and Zimbabwe.

However a 1 nil loss to Eritrea by Seychelles on June 21 and the next day when Zimbabwe drew nil all with Mali in Bamako, the Warriors secured their debut qualification to the AFCON.

According to ZIFA Nees brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished background to the role.

He holds a UEFA Pro Licence from Germany and an M.A. degree in Sports Science, Performance Physiology, and Ethnology from the prestigious University of Heidelberg.

Additionally, he has acquired a coaching qualification in “Life Kinetik,” a unique training methodology introduced to football by former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp.

Over the past 25 years, Michael Nees has held elite coaching and technical leadership positions across CAF, UEFA, and AFC. He has guided various national teams in over 200 international matches.

Notably, in 2005 and 2006, he was part of the support staff for the England National Team during the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Germany, under the auspices of FIFA.

Michael Nees’s extensive experience includes serving as the Head Coach of the Rwanda Senior Men’s National Team and the Director of Coaching and Education at the South African Football Association (SAFA).

His deep knowledge of the African football landscape and his innovative approach are expected to provide a significant advantage in the upcoming AFCON qualification campaign.