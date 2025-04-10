Who Is Prophet Ian Ndlovu – The man gifted cars and money by Wicknell Chivayo?

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

FORGET your stereotypical pastor. Dr Ian Ndlovu is a man of many hats, effortlessly weaving together faith and academic pursuits. But that’s not all — he tackles the complexities of marriage side-by-side with his formidable wife, Dr Angel Ndlovu.

Dr Ndlovu’s sermons and prophecies transcend the confines of the church, often venturing into the political arena. This has propelled him to international acclaim but also brought criticism. Dr Ndlovu holds firm that God cares deeply for the people and their leaders and that prophets are divinely chosen to address the leadership of their times.

“From the book of Genesis to the book of Revelations whenever a prophet was anointed by God to rise, he would speak to the leadership of that particular generation because God is concerned about His people, so he sends his prophets to offer guidance to leadership.

“When they asked Christ what the sign of his coming would be he said nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom, what is that? That’s politics. From the book of Genesis to the book of Revelations whenever a prophet was anointed by God to rise, he would speak to the leadership of that particular generation,” he said.

Dr Ndlovu seems to have a special fondness for Kenya. He has prophesied many things about the Kenyan Government that have come to pass, and the Kenyan people have embraced him as a guiding voice.

“I started prophesying a lot of things about the Kenyan Government that came to pass and when the people there realised that God was using me to give direction in their country they contacted me. But I have spoken a lot of things about a lot of other countries including our own. We have three branches in Kenya but the reception we get across the entire nation is relatively good,” he said.

This focus on national guidance is evident in the invitation that was extended to the Ndlovus to attend the inauguration of Kenyan President William Ruto in 2022, a cherished moment for Dr Angel Ndlovu.

“It was my first time at the State House and introducing myself to the President was one of the cherished moments of my life. The most inspirational thing was his ability to strongly state his belief in God regardless of his elevated office. President Ruto is a very humble man,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu’s academic journey is impressive. Born in Ntabazinduna in 1976, he attended Sihlengeni Secondary School and Mpopoma High School before earning his undergraduate degree in Economics with Education from Gweru Teacher’s College (now MSU). He then embarked on a teaching career, but his pursuit of learning never faltered.

In 2008, Dr Ndlovu started a prayer group in Nkulumane 5 with just four members. Today, his church, Divine Kingdom Baptist Church, boasts thousands of international members.

While serving as a Teaching Assistant (TA) at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) from 2008 to 2010, Dr Ndlovu continued his academic journey, obtaining his Master’s degree. This dedication to education propelled him to a lectureship at Nust, a position he held from 2010 to 2022. He even expanded his teaching reach by becoming a part-time lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

In 2019, Dr Ndlovu’s hunger for knowledge remained insatiable, leading him to pursue a PhD from Unisa. Now, he serves as an external assessor at Unisa and a supervisor at Nust, truly embodying the spirit of lifelong learning.

Dr Ndlovu’s passion extends beyond academia. He met his wife, Dr Angel Ndlovu, who attributes her own academic success to her husband’s encouragement and support.

“When I met my husband, I did have a degree, but he encouraged me to pursue my master’s and then my PhD. If you look at the grades I obtained while doing my Masters and PhD they are so much better than the ones I got for my undergrad,” she said.

Together, the Ndlovus have built a beautiful life, balancing their commitment to service with their dedication to family. They have two philanthropic organisations dedicated to helping the vulnerable, with Dr Angel Ndlovu’s expertise in development studies guiding their work.

The Ndlovus exemplify the perfect blend of academic excellence, faith and dedication to family and community. Their secret to maintaining a healthy family balance is to spend as much quality time as possible away from their busy schedules.

Theirs is a story of faith, intellect and unwavering commitment. Dr Ian Ndlovu, the prophet with a global perspective, and Dr Angel Ndlovu, the doctor with a heart for her community, together inspire and empower, proving that love and purpose can go hand-in-hand.