WHO warns of increase in COVID-19 cases among Hajj Pilgrims, advises enhanced surveillance and precautions

Patrick Chitumba [email protected]

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among pilgrims returning from the Hajj in Mecca.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, WHO recommends that countries with returning pilgrims enhance COVID-19 surveillance through screening at entry points, and advise returnees to self-isolate for 5-7 days, depending on symptoms.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

During Hajj, millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to perform a series of rituals and ceremonies, including circling the Kaaba, visiting other sacred sites, and symbolically stoning the devil.

The Hajj takes place over several days in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

The pilgrimage is a time of great spiritual significance and unity for Muslims, and it is considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many.

“WHO has received a reported rise in number of COVID-19 cases in some countries among pilgrims returning from the recent Hajj in Mecca. Countries with returning pilgrims carry a risk of a rise in new COVID-19 infections. All countries concerned have been advised to heighten their readiness measures in case of a surge in cases,” reads a statement from WHO.

WHO is emphasizing personal protection measures like mask-wearing, hand washing, and avoiding public gatherings.

“The following measures are being proposed to countries for consideration to limit the further spread of the virus: Heighten COVID surveillance by screening at the points of entry to identify (symptomatic) infected persons. Knowing that the majority of cases may be asymptomatic and in view of limited testing advise all returnees to self-isolate for 5 days for those without symptoms and 7 days for those with symptoms. Emphasise personal protection by use of masks, hand washing and avoiding public gatherings through risk communication activities,” reads part of the statement

Countries have also been urged to develop and run appropriate messages on electronic billboards at the airports on the current situation, risk of infection, prevention and where to seek care if sick.

“Empower the people to seek for care when they don’t feel well but as a start, home care is recommended for those with mild symptoms. Notify health facilities of the potential increase in cases and the need for raised index of suspicion for COVID-19 especially in situation with limited testing capacity. Ensure the availability of enough oxygen in the facilities for the care of acute cases. Stock RDTs for diagnosis in facilities,” said WHO.

WHO Member States have been advised to adhere to the International Health Regulations and not interfere with international travel but instead strengthen their surveillance and risk communication while preparing for care and treatment of those who may succumb to the illness.