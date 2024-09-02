Who will shine at African Influencer Awards 2024?. . . Discover nominees for sports personalities, social media influencers, and more
Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]
The fourth edition of the African Influencer Awards (AIFAs) 2024 is around the corner, with the nominees’ list now released and voting officially open.
The award ceremony will take place at the MECC in Bulawayo on October 26, starting at 5:30pm, under the theme of “Black, White, and Gold Glamour”.
Nicolette Mdhluli, the event’s organiser, highlighted that the African Influencer Awards celebrate the achievements of youth start-up founders and youth-led brands.
“Our intention is to create a viable network of entrepreneurs who are the major drivers of our economy here in Zimbabwe and across Africa. This event spotlights entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, with a focus on active community involvement in the selection process. “Voting and the event itself foster a network for current and aspiring entrepreneurs, paving the way for collaborations that address socio-economic problems within the communities these start-ups operate in,” she said.
Mdhluli further highlighted that winners will receive accolades, certificates, and gifts from various category sponsors. Voting for the nominees has commenced and will close on September 30 at 20:00 hrs.
Vying for the Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 are Abel Mpofu – founder of Abiza Embroidery, Geraldine Zikwature – Ezee kleen/Ezee Butchery, Nichola Carr – Founder/CEO of Fast Track Media and Terrence Mugova – Founder Educate Founding the future.
Competing for the Gamechangers’ Award are Anitta Neshiri – Girl Talk Zimbabwe, Nothixo Sibanda – Bake Now, Plaxedes Dube an entrepreneur and Vuyo Mtshali of Lucent Designs.
This year’s awards feature a variety of categories, including the prestigious Editor’s Special Award 2024. Among the nominees for this award are Mbulelo Mpofu, a journalist from the Chronicle newspaper, and Mpumelelo Moyo, a journalist from NewsDay. The two will compete for this honour, highlighting their contributions to the media industry.
In an interview, Mbulelo Mpofu expressed his gratitude for being considered for the award.
“I feel grateful to be nominated among some of the most influential people in the precinct. This is my first nomination for the African Influencer Awards, and it feels surreal. Just being recognised for my work means so much to me.
“I have two journalistic awards to my name, having won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Journalist gong, as well as the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) Best Journalist accolade last year. This nomination is a testament to the rewards of hard work, and I thank the organisers for noticing what I do,” he said.
Mpumelelo Moyo, who has previously been nominated as one of the top five entertainment reporters in South Africa for his most-read articles, also shared his joy at the Afrluencer nomination.
“I feel very honoured to be recognised for contributing to the industry as a reporter and journalist. I greatly respect my fellow nominees, as they are stars of the craft. Thank you to the Afrluencers for this platform to shine and to the audience who always read my articles. Congratulations to everyone else; may the best man win,” said Moyo.
In the Afrluencer Man of the Year 2024 category is Tonderai Rice, the Chief executive officer of Harris Lodges and Entertainment, a fast-growing company renowned for hosting the Bulawayo Shutdown gig. His manager, Jordan Dube, shared their excitement about the nomination.
“We’re thrilled that our boss is recognised as one of the leading business figures in Bulawayo. It’s not just about winning but being appreciated and recognised for hard work. That means a lot,” he said.
Other notable personalities nominated include artistes, Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, Lee McHoney, Alleta Nyathi, Vusa Mangena and Jaison Makara.
Below is the full list of African Influencer Awards 2024 nominees:
Green Start-up of the Year 2024
Beauty Moyo – Co-Founder Sol-A-Way
Cinderella Ndlovu – Green Hut Initiative Trust
Kudakwashe Dhliwayo – Founder – Vital Recycling
Nokukhaya Moyo – Ama Nom-Nom
Sanelisiwe Ncube -Glass Recycling Designs
Sizolwenkosi Mazolo – Founder – Homegrown (Ingcebethu Pvt Ltd)
Vote
Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2024
Abel Mpofu – Founder – Abiza Embroidery
Geraldine Zikwature – Ezee Kleen/Ezee Butchery
Nichola Carr – Founder / CEO – Fast Track Media
Terrence Mugova – Social Entrepreneur | Founder – Educate Founding the future
Top Innovator of the Year 2024
Actual Construction
Buhle Nkala – Chef Wodumo
Bulawayo Tech
DCI Energy Solutions
Proqit Solution
Xolani Clara Ndebele
Community Service Excellence Award 2024
Insika Trust
Iris Zemza Nozizwe Mhlanga – Nozizwe Mothers Of Nations Trust
Lubelihle Audrey Mazithulela – GirlUp Bulawayo
Mthokozisi Unique – Founder | Youth Creative Ideas
Newlife Care Mental Health Consultancy
Nyasha Grace Manzou – My Period, Period talk show
Talent Gutu and Nompumelelo Mlotshwa – Kahle Counseling Hub
Tyrone Harvar – Social Change Maker | Founder – Tyrone Havnar Mentorship Programme
Gamechangers’ Award 2024
Anitta Neshiri – Girl Talk Zimbabwe
Nothixo Sibanda – Bake Now
Plaxedes Dube – Entrepreneur
Vuyo Mtshali – Lucent Designs
Top Sports Person Of The Year 2024
Hloniphani Kim Ngwenya – Fitness with Kim
Mthabisi Jubane –
Tapiwa Zimhamba – Foiunder – Next Level Fitness Brand
Thamsanqa Nunu – Cricket player
Vusumuzi Ncube – Tykwando Master
Editor’s Special Award 2024
Jonah Nyoni – Author, A Call to Leadership Agility
Mbulelo Mpofu- Journalist, Chronicle
Mpumelelo Moyo – Journalist, Newsday
Mthokozisi Ncube – AbaseMaNcubeni Writters Association
Nonhlanhla Moyo – Mahlahla – Blogger – Mommy Diaries
Rutendo Shoko – Mental Health Blogger – Roxxy’s Random Thoughts
Top Female Social Media Influencer of the Year 2024
Coralie Makoona – Instagram influencer
Ella – Dancer
Lee Mchoney – Musician/ Content Creator
Michelle Mushawatu – Digital Creator | Blogger
Nicole Jamu – TV HOST| RADIO PERSONALITY
Phyllis Tsikisai – Instagram Influencer
Top Male Social Media Influencer of the Year 2024
Bulawayo My City – Social Media Platform – Facebook
Greatjoy Hlatshwayo – Actor/ Artist/ Radio and TV presenter
Khumbulani Muposi – Activist | Stage and TV Presenter / Voice-Over Personality
Tinotenda Benjamin Unathi Jubane – Brand Model
Robyn Chirisa – Social Media Influencer
Valentine Nyama – Social Media influencer
Best Content Creator of the Year 2024
Alleta Nyathi- TikTok Content Creator
Coralie Mokoona- Social Media Content Creator
Jaison Makara – Cinematographer | Film Maker
Mthabisi A. Ndlovu- Content Creator – Almasi Creatives
Sincominkosi Khumalo – Kingdom Culture Podcast
Miles Matunya – Television Content Creator
Excellence in the Beauty Industry 2024
Charleline Andile Muza – Glamedup By Charmza
Londiwe Mabhena – Indulgence Hair Studio
Owen Magengezha – Owen’s Beauty Studios
Pauline Chiwanza – Misspeetrends
Rhoda_Ray Josephs – Founder – Inizio Azriel
Tawanda Nyambuya – Amoreol Organic Labs
Thelma Tsikira – Beauty Redefined
Excellence in the Fashion Industry 2024
Bernard Hatts -Scarless Designs
Blessing Ncube -Tamay Fashion house
Kundai Caryn – Founder | Lead Designer – Caryn Amani
Kelly Nokuthaba Ndlovu- Founder | Creative Director -Bantu Clothing
Petronella – Founder | Creative Director – Nella Farlons
Rutendo Shoko – True
Afrluencer Woman of the Year 2024
Beauty Moyo – Entrepreneur | Founder – Blessings Trust
Brenda Ndlovu – Entrepreneur | Founder – Blessings Trust
Hlengiwe Bhebhe – Radio Personality
Judith Dhlakama – Founder – Woman Emancipate Yourself
Molly WInckelmans – Artpreneur | Founder -MollysArtMove
Roseweeter Chimberengwa – Entrepreneur | Farmer | Founder – Gwanda Christian School
Afrluencer Man of the Year 2024
Leroy Nyangani – Need Energy
Mr Rice – Businessman
Mthokozisi Unique Ndlovu – Youth Creative Ideas
Nhlanhla Malinga – Maligon Properties | Phelimaling Constructions
Vusa Mangena – Gospel artist
Comments