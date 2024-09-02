Who will shine at African Influencer Awards 2024?. . . Discover nominees for sports personalities, social media influencers, and more

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The fourth edition of the African Influencer Awards (AIFAs) 2024 is around the corner, with the nominees’ list now released and voting officially open.

The award ceremony will take place at the MECC in Bulawayo on October 26, starting at 5:30pm, under the theme of “Black, White, and Gold Glamour”.

Nicolette Mdhluli, the event’s organiser, highlighted that the African Influencer Awards celebrate the achievements of youth start-up founders and youth-led brands.

“Our intention is to create a viable network of entrepreneurs who are the major drivers of our economy here in Zimbabwe and across Africa. This event spotlights entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, with a focus on active community involvement in the selection process. “Voting and the event itself foster a network for current and aspiring entrepreneurs, paving the way for collaborations that address socio-economic problems within the communities these start-ups operate in,” she said.

Mdhluli further highlighted that winners will receive accolades, certificates, and gifts from various category sponsors. Voting for the nominees has commenced and will close on September 30 at 20:00 hrs.

Vying for the Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 are Abel Mpofu – founder of Abiza Embroidery, Geraldine Zikwature – Ezee kleen/Ezee Butchery, Nichola Carr – Founder/CEO of Fast Track Media and Terrence Mugova – Founder Educate Founding the future.

Competing for the Gamechangers’ Award are Anitta Neshiri – Girl Talk Zimbabwe, Nothixo Sibanda – Bake Now, Plaxedes Dube an entrepreneur and Vuyo Mtshali of Lucent Designs.

This year’s awards feature a variety of categories, including the prestigious Editor’s Special Award 2024. Among the nominees for this award are Mbulelo Mpofu, a journalist from the Chronicle newspaper, and Mpumelelo Moyo, a journalist from NewsDay. The two will compete for this honour, highlighting their contributions to the media industry.

In an interview, Mbulelo Mpofu expressed his gratitude for being considered for the award.

“I feel grateful to be nominated among some of the most influential people in the precinct. This is my first nomination for the African Influencer Awards, and it feels surreal. Just being recognised for my work means so much to me.

“I have two journalistic awards to my name, having won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Journalist gong, as well as the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) Best Journalist accolade last year. This nomination is a testament to the rewards of hard work, and I thank the organisers for noticing what I do,” he said.

Mpumelelo Moyo, who has previously been nominated as one of the top five entertainment reporters in South Africa for his most-read articles, also shared his joy at the Afrluencer nomination.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised for contributing to the industry as a reporter and journalist. I greatly respect my fellow nominees, as they are stars of the craft. Thank you to the Afrluencers for this platform to shine and to the audience who always read my articles. Congratulations to everyone else; may the best man win,” said Moyo.

In the Afrluencer Man of the Year 2024 category is Tonderai Rice, the Chief executive officer of Harris Lodges and Entertainment, a fast-growing company renowned for hosting the Bulawayo Shutdown gig. His manager, Jordan Dube, shared their excitement about the nomination.

“We’re thrilled that our boss is recognised as one of the leading business figures in Bulawayo. It’s not just about winning but being appreciated and recognised for hard work. That means a lot,” he said.

Other notable personalities nominated include artistes, Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, Lee McHoney, Alleta Nyathi, Vusa Mangena and Jaison Makara.

Below is the full list of African Influencer Awards 2024 nominees:

Green Start-up of the Year 2024

Beauty Moyo – Co-Founder Sol-A-Way

Cinderella Ndlovu – Green Hut Initiative Trust

Kudakwashe Dhliwayo – Founder – Vital Recycling

Nokukhaya Moyo – Ama Nom-Nom

Sanelisiwe Ncube -Glass Recycling Designs

Sizolwenkosi Mazolo – Founder – Homegrown (Ingcebethu Pvt Ltd)

Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

Abel Mpofu – Founder – Abiza Embroidery

Geraldine Zikwature – Ezee Kleen/Ezee Butchery

Nichola Carr – Founder / CEO – Fast Track Media

Terrence Mugova – Social Entrepreneur | Founder – Educate Founding the future

Top Innovator of the Year 2024

Actual Construction

Buhle Nkala – Chef Wodumo

Bulawayo Tech

DCI Energy Solutions

Proqit Solution

Xolani Clara Ndebele

Community Service Excellence Award 2024

Insika Trust

Iris Zemza Nozizwe Mhlanga – Nozizwe Mothers Of Nations Trust

Lubelihle Audrey Mazithulela – GirlUp Bulawayo

Mthokozisi Unique – Founder | Youth Creative Ideas

Newlife Care Mental Health Consultancy

Nyasha Grace Manzou – My Period, Period talk show

Talent Gutu and Nompumelelo Mlotshwa – Kahle Counseling Hub

Tyrone Harvar – Social Change Maker | Founder – Tyrone Havnar Mentorship Programme

Gamechangers’ Award 2024

Anitta Neshiri – Girl Talk Zimbabwe

Nothixo Sibanda – Bake Now

Plaxedes Dube – Entrepreneur

Vuyo Mtshali – Lucent Designs

Top Sports Person Of The Year 2024

Hloniphani Kim Ngwenya – Fitness with Kim

Mthabisi Jubane –

Tapiwa Zimhamba – Foiunder – Next Level Fitness Brand

Thamsanqa Nunu – Cricket player

Vusumuzi Ncube – Tykwando Master

Editor’s Special Award 2024

Jonah Nyoni – Author, A Call to Leadership Agility

Mbulelo Mpofu- Journalist, Chronicle

Mpumelelo Moyo – Journalist, Newsday

Mthokozisi Ncube – AbaseMaNcubeni Writters Association

Nonhlanhla Moyo – Mahlahla – Blogger – Mommy Diaries

Rutendo Shoko – Mental Health Blogger – Roxxy’s Random Thoughts

Top Female Social Media Influencer of the Year 2024

Coralie Makoona – Instagram influencer

Ella – Dancer

Lee Mchoney – Musician/ Content Creator

Michelle Mushawatu – Digital Creator | Blogger

Nicole Jamu – TV HOST| RADIO PERSONALITY

Phyllis Tsikisai – Instagram Influencer

Top Male Social Media Influencer of the Year 2024

Bulawayo My City – Social Media Platform – Facebook

Greatjoy Hlatshwayo – Actor/ Artist/ Radio and TV presenter

Khumbulani Muposi – Activist | Stage and TV Presenter / Voice-Over Personality

Tinotenda Benjamin Unathi Jubane – Brand Model

Robyn Chirisa – Social Media Influencer

Valentine Nyama – Social Media influencer

Best Content Creator of the Year 2024

Alleta Nyathi- TikTok Content Creator

Coralie Mokoona- Social Media Content Creator

Jaison Makara – Cinematographer | Film Maker

Mthabisi A. Ndlovu- Content Creator – Almasi Creatives

Sincominkosi Khumalo – Kingdom Culture Podcast

Miles Matunya – Television Content Creator

Excellence in the Beauty Industry 2024

Charleline Andile Muza – Glamedup By Charmza

Londiwe Mabhena – Indulgence Hair Studio

Owen Magengezha – Owen’s Beauty Studios

Pauline Chiwanza – Misspeetrends

Rhoda_Ray Josephs – Founder – Inizio Azriel

Tawanda Nyambuya – Amoreol Organic Labs

Thelma Tsikira – Beauty Redefined

Excellence in the Fashion Industry 2024

Bernard Hatts -Scarless Designs

Blessing Ncube -Tamay Fashion house

Kundai Caryn – Founder | Lead Designer – Caryn Amani

Kelly Nokuthaba Ndlovu- Founder | Creative Director -Bantu Clothing

Petronella – Founder | Creative Director – Nella Farlons

Rutendo Shoko – True

Afrluencer Woman of the Year 2024

Beauty Moyo – Entrepreneur | Founder – Blessings Trust

Brenda Ndlovu – Entrepreneur | Founder – Blessings Trust

Hlengiwe Bhebhe – Radio Personality

Judith Dhlakama – Founder – Woman Emancipate Yourself

Molly WInckelmans – Artpreneur | Founder -MollysArtMove

Roseweeter Chimberengwa – Entrepreneur | Farmer | Founder – Gwanda Christian School

Afrluencer Man of the Year 2024

Leroy Nyangani – Need Energy

Mr Rice – Businessman

Mthokozisi Unique Ndlovu – Youth Creative Ideas

Nhlanhla Malinga – Maligon Properties | Phelimaling Constructions

Vusa Mangena – Gospel artist