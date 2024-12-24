Wholesaler spreads festive season cheer

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

IN a heart-warming display of community spirit as the festive season approaches, Budget Cash and Carry recently donated food hampers to less fortunate members of the community.

The handover ceremony, presided over by chairman of the Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee for Area Five in Bulawayo, Cde Mnothisi Nsingo, saw approximately 10 individuals receive hampers filled with essential foodstuffs, including maize meal.

Cde Nsingo highlighted the critical role that officials at Budget Cash and Carry play in supporting communities.

“Budget Cash and Carry has been with us for a long time; we have done many programmes with them. When Mr Raeez Lunat called me saying, ‘Nsingo, I want to donate to the vulnerable, can you get me ten people,’ I was so excited thinking that it’s towards Christmas and with what is happening, there is no rain, El Niño is everywhere, people are suffering. For me, it was a blessing.

“Most of the people who benefited here are widows, and they are heading families now, so just imagine, when you get something like this during this time, it means a lot to them. Mr Lunat is one of our fundraising committee members in Bulawayo, so he has been helpful in many ways. We thank him for giving back to the community,” said Cde Nsingo.

After receiving the hampers, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, noting that receiving a gift during this time of the year means a lot, especially as some of them had nothing to depend on during this festive season.

“We thank Budget Cash and Carry for what they did. We are going to celebrate the holidays in style with our grandchildren; we didn’t even know where to start. They gave us a surprise gift; may God bless the owners of Budget Cash and Carry and give them everything they wish in life,” said Ms Prudith Mtebe.

Budget Cash and Carry Managing Director, Mr Lunat, said that in whatever capacity, they try to give back to the community they serve.

“Besides supporting local manufacturers, we also try to give back to the community by assisting wherever we can, in whatever capacity we can,” he said.

Meanwhile, Budget Cash and Carry is passionate about supporting local manufacturers and promoting the growth of Zimbabwe’s economy. Their commitment to local procurement is reflected in their innovative “Local is Lekker” brand activation day, which showcases the best of local products and provides a platform for local businesses to shine. On Saturday, different companies displayed their products at Budget Cash and Carry in Belmont.

Mr Lunat said that by choosing local commodities from local manufacturers, customers are not only getting high-quality products but also contributing to the growth and development of the local community.

“Here are just a few reasons why local matters: stimulating economic growth and creating jobs, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, improving quality and safety standards, supporting unique and culturally relevant products, and improving quality and safety.

"Our 'Local is Lekker' brand activation day is a celebration of all things local. We invite local manufacturers to showcase their products, connect with customers, and receive valuable feedback. This initiative is our way of promoting local procurement, driving sales and revenue for local manufacturers, and empowering our local community," he said.