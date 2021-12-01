Why delay in Fifa decision doesn’t help Safa case

CONCERNS are mounting that the chances of Safa receiving a favourable decision regarding their lodged complaint are ever diminishing the longer world football governing body Fifa delays its decision.

Safa lodged an official complaint after Bafana Bafana’s controversial Group G defeat to Ghana by 1-0 against Senegalese referee N’Diaye Maguette for alleged match manipulation.

With the 2022 World Cup qualifying third round scheduled for March 2022 ahead of the tournament at the end of next year, concerns are intensifying that finding an ideal time slot for a potential replay might prove difficult.

Before the 2022 World Cup, there are two remaining international windows for a potential replay to take place.

What makes matters difficult for Safa and Bafana Bafana is that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations takes from January 9 to February 2 next year. This could pose a clash of fixtures with Ghana set to compete in the African showpiece.

Fifa is in the process of reviewing a comprehensive Safa complaint that included a statistical breakdown of Maguette’s decisions.

A new development following reports that a Ghana official had travelled to Senegal before the match as accusations of bribery surfaced is believed to be prolonging the Fifa review.

Safa president Danny Jordaan sought to play down these fears as the football body awaited a decision.

“We just need to give Fifa time to complete their work, Jordaan tells Kickoff.com.

“The World Cup is in December next year, so it’s a whole 12 months before and I’m sure this matter will be resolved. We can’t speculate until Fifa makes a decision and we are giving them time to complete their tasks.”

Jordaan also welcomed Caf president Patrice Mostepe’s pledge to improve the standard of refereeing on the African continent.

“I think it’s important as well as the introduction of the use of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) so these things will help African football. It will also help the standard and integrity of competitions across the continent.” — KickOff