Why must we address fear?

Job 3:25

25 What I feared has come upon me; what I dreaded has happened to me.

FEAR is a currency of belief, just like faith, fear and faith are both currencies of belief. Fear attracts negative spiritual results just as faith attracts positive spiritual results. So fear is a door for the demonic to hit you and for spiritual attacks to strike you.

Storms operate with fear; every storm is surrounded by a cloud of fear. “Dreading” something is fearing something greatly so when you dread something, it will happen.

2 Timothy 1:7

7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

Brethren, God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. We were never given fear, so do not be afraid whenever you are in a storm, have faith that it will not destroy you.

That’s why you will notice the bigger percentage of people even dying of Covid are people without the Word of God, the biggest percentage is unbelievers, because they don’t have faith. They don’t have the Word of God. Some of them had heart problems for a long time but they never died. But that problem killed people long back.

Storms market themselves.

Covid has flooded the world because it’s being marketed. It’s being advertised and these statistics are available every day and that has greatly instilled fear in many.

I am speaking also to someone today who has other storms of life that are buffeting their boats, not to fear. Some it might be marriage, business, children, family troubles. I want you to know, if you decide to throw away fear, you will prosper. Read Romans 8:15.

So you have not received a spirit that makes you fearful slaves. Instead, you received God’s Spirit when he adopted you as his own children. Now we call him, “Abba, Father.”

God did not give us a spirit of fear, and we did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear. That is why another theologian, said that F E A R stands for (false evidence appearing real). So don’t believe in false evidence, it’s very dangerous. It will destroy you in the faith.

God Bless!

