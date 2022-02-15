Why teams must take Byo Chiefs serious

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC’s convincing 2-0 win over reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum should send chills down the spines of rival teams, as the ambitious Twitter Kings’ breathtaking performance placed them among early favourites in the title race.

Chiefs have had the best start to a season in the Premiership since their promotion in 2018, amassing seven points out of a possible nine in their opening three games to stay two points behind log leaders Manica Diamonds.

In their maiden 2018 season, Chiefs drew all their opening three games and only got their first win in the fourth game when they edged Chapungu 1-0.

In 2019, Chiefs had their worst start, losing their opening five games in a poor streak they broke with a goalless draw against Harare City in the sixth match.

But this season, Chiefs have won twice, edging Triangle United 1-0 and suffocating FC Platinum in a 2-0 score line.

They drew 0-0 away to league debutants Cranborne Bullets.

It is, however, the way they resumed league games with victory over the platinum miners that has drawn attention to the Ninjas.

It’s difficult to ignore Chiefs’ performance, the technical and tactical astuteness, as well as game management they displayed against the defending champions.

Notably, Chiefs allowed FC Platinum go at them and keep possession of the ball, but all came to naught, as they failed to breach the backline. The way Chiefs’ new signings easily settled and gelled into the new system should get opponents worried.

The Chiefs backline was completely new, with only skipper Marlvin Mkolo making it into a defence that featured former national team players Ian Nekati at right-back, Kevin Moyo in central defence and Elvis Moyo at left-back.

The three players’ experience was on display as they easily transitioned play into the midfield where Warriors’ defensive midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was a marvel to watch. Forwards Perfect Chikwende and Obriel Chirinda were also a menace to the FC Platinum defence.

Young attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe found Chiefs’ opener with a fine header off an inviting cross from Chikwende, while Chirinda sealed victory with a cool penalty conversion.

Coach Nilton Terroso has brought a new dimension to the team, with players’ on and off the ball movement immaculate, and they demonstrated how dangerous they can be on swift counterattacks. Their pressing game was also very impressive.

But while marveling at Chiefs’ play, one cannot ignore that Chiefs have a strong bench that has the likes of veteran forward Obidiah Tarumbwa, striker Farau Matare, box-to-box midfielder Sipho Ndlovu, lanky forward Billy Veremu and playmaker Arthur Musiyiwa.

It seems Terroso wants Chiefs to go for more, and despite their win against the champions, a result that may please any coach, he is demanding more from his players.

“I’m not convinced with the win. We’re still building the team,” said Terroso.

But credit to FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza for blooding in youngsters like the gangly forward Thando Ngwenya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Kalvin Mangiza and Oscar Bhebhe, whose energy kept Chiefs’ experienced players on their toes.

Despite being displaced from third place on the league table and suffering their first defeat of the season, it will be folly to rule out FC Platinum from the championship race.

Chicken Inn also made sure that they remain with the leading pack by taking a huge leap from 10th into fifth place, tied on six points with FC Platinum, following a 3-0 emphatic win against new boys Tenax CS FC.

PSL results

Saturday: Chicken Inn 3-0 Tenax CS FC

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 1-1 Caps United – @ZililoR