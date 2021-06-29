Why ‘underdog’ tag suits Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they will remain suited to the ‘underdog’ tag they have carried through their CAF Champions League campaign.

Against all odds, Chiefs have negotiated their way into the final of the continent’s premier club competition, where Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly now stand as the last hurdle on July 17 in their bid to be crowned ‘Kings of Africa’.

“In these games in CAF, the fun and interesting part is that people never gave us a chance and so we carried the underdogs tag from day one up to now,” said Katsande, who has made 11 appearances in the 14 Champions League games so far, to the club’s media.

“After we won the first game [in Cameroon], we came home and drew against the same opponents [PWD Bamenda] and people were saying this is a lower league team.

“We never looked at that and kept on looking forward to where we were going, because we knew that we want to get into the group stages.

“Since I came to Chiefs, we have been going out either in the preliminary or first round in the Champions League and we have used that experience to our favour and kept on learning. This season was the turning corner in terms of the CAF competitions.

“Nobody gave us a chance again in the group stages, but we knew that we have to win our home matches to go beyond the group stages. We felt the pain of our supporters, after we lost 4-0 [against Wydad AC] when we were also not doing well on the domestic scene.

“In the quarter-finals, Simba had the history and we kept on carrying that underdog tag. After being drawn against Wydad, the underdog tag never left us and we kept on carrying it and knew that we need to be better playing away from home than we were when they beat us 4-0.

“We trained very hard, and the guys were focused coming from back-to-back wins in the domestic league, where we managed to get a top-eight finish.

“We went to Wydad with our confidence back and we kept on grinding and working hard at training, and applying the tactics the technical team wanted.” – KickOff