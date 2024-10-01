Wicknell Chivayo honours late music icon, Tuku with generous gift to widow, Daisy

Showbiz Reporter

In celebration of the enduring legacy of legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, local businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Tuku’s widow, Daisy Mtukudzi, with a brand new Toyota Fortuner.

Chivayo, in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressed his admiration for the late musician’s contribution to Zimbabwean music and beyond. He acknowledged the recognition Tuku recently received posthumously at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in South Africa on September 28, stating that no other Zimbabwean artiste has been awarded such a prestigious honour.

“. . . So revered was your musical gift that you were posthumously honoured at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in South Africa. No other Zimbabwean has ever received such a prestigious accolade, and this bears indisputable testimony to the hero that you were and remain to be,” Chivayo wrote.

As he also marked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s birthday (September 15), Chivayo emphasised his decision to celebrate both the President’s life and Dr Mtukudzi’s immense contribution to Zimbabwe’s music scene and socio-political landscape.

“As I continue to celebrate His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa’s birthday, I decided to recognise the immense contribution made by Dr Oliver Mtukudzi to the music fraternity and the socio-political landscape of Zimbabwe. His influence extended far beyond music, profoundly shaping our nation’s cultural and social fabric.

“On that note, I say a big congratulations to Mrs Daisy Mtukudzi, the only official wife of the late great legend, whom I was introduced to before Tuku’s sad demise.”

He highlighted that Tuku’s musical prowess not only earned him the esteemed title of “Dr Mtukudzi”, but it also made him the first musician to be declared a national hero and offered internment at the country’s prestigious national shrine, alongside other illustrious liberation war heroes and nationalist stalwarts.

“Such heroic status, bestowed upon you, confirms beyond any doubt that you were an unparalleled musical genius of your own unique class and legacy,” wrote Chivayo.