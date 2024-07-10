Wife basher spared jail

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu – [email protected]

A 40-YEAR-OLD man who beat up his wife will do community service.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man was charged with contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

He had a misunderstanding with his significant other and accused her of infidelity. The argument escalated leading him to hit his partner with the back of the machete.

“The defendant was sentenced to seven months imprisonment although the other three got suspended. The other four months were suspended on condition that the accused performs 140 hours of community service,” said the NPAZ.