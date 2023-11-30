Wife brutally kills husband

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

AN elderly woman (63) allegedly teamed up with her 16-year-old granddaughter to beat her husband to death with a log and a cooking stick.

In a statement on X, police said Mavis Murungwa had a domestic dispute with Tinaye Goka (63) after he destroyed kitchen utensils and a goat pen.

The incident occurred on 26 November 2023 at Mabhiza Village, Chireya, Gokwe, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Murungwa’s body was found near a borehole a day after the incident occurred.

“Police in Gokwe have arrested Mavis Murungwa (63) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mabhiza Village, Chireya on 26/11/23 in which her husband, Tinaye Goka (63) died.”

“The suspect and her granddaughter (16) took turns to hit the victim with a log and cooking stick indiscriminately all over the body after a domestic dispute.

The victim had destroyed kitchen utensils and a goat pen built by the suspect. The victim was found dead near a borehole on 27/11/23,” reads the statement.