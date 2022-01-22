Wife hospitalised after hubby attack

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

A woman from Emthunzini suburb is battling for life after being stabbed by her husband who discovered that she had lied about her whereabouts when he found her away from home when he returned from work.

The husband, Mr Leonard Chaima (35), has since been arrested for attempted murder.

Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“The accused and the complainant are husband and wife.

On January 13 at around 5pm, the accused person came home from work and found his wife not at home.

He then phoned her and she told him that she was attending a party in Pumula North.

She later went home at around 8pm on the same day,” said Insp Ncube.

“The following day, which was January 14, the accused person took his wife`s cellphone and went through her WhatsApp messages.

He then discovered that she had lied to him the previous day. Instead, she had gone to a hotel in the city centre.

This did not go down well with the accused person who then took a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife several times.”

He said the victim was taken to Mpilo Hospital where she is currently admitted and her condition is serious.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to approach relatives or community leaders to resolve any differences.